Ending Soon: Early Bird Rate for Bay Area Pharma Market Research Conference
Register before April 28 to get the best price for inaugural West Coast event
Learn from the industry's best: the program agenda features distinguished senior-level speakers from premier companies such as Abbott, Actelion, Align Technology, Allergan, Amgen, Cipla BioTec, EpiBiome, Genentech, Gilead, Intuitive Surgical, Pfizer, Relypsa, Santen, Seattle Genetics, Versartis, and more!
Register by April 28 and Save With the Early Bird Rate!
This year's agenda features 20+ diverse sessions (keynotes, panels, individual presentations, round tables, networking, etc.) led by 30+ senior-level industry leaders.
Here's a preview of some agenda topics:
· Silicon Valley VC's View of Consumer Health
· Consumer and Market Insight Driven Product Innovation in Medical Devices
· Reinventing Biosimilars:
· Market Research and Data Analytics in a Restrictive Access Environment:
· Maximizing the Value From Communications Research
· And Many more!
To see more of the agenda, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
To register to attend the conference, go to:
http://bay-area.pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
Participating companies include: Abbott, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Align Technology, Allergan, Amgen, Answers & Insights, AplusA Bell Falla, Branding Science, Cipla BioTec, EpiBiome, Health Strategies Group, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Human Branding, Intuitive Surgical, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Pfizer, Relypsa, Inc., Research Partnership, Santen, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Sedulo Group, Segmedica, Spectrum 28, Versartis, Inc. and many more!
The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research. See for yourself why people say this is the BEST Pharma Market Research Conference.
For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
