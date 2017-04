Howard Stein Hudson Announces Rick Latini, P.E. as Associate Principal

Rick Latini

-- Hudson, HSH (www.hshassoc.com), a firm delivering transportation and engineering solutions for clients in Boston and throughout the region since 1987, has promoted Rick Latini of Quincy, to the position of Associate Principal/ Owner.Latini joined the firm in 2009 broadening the expertise of the firm to include civil engineering for private land development projects. Equipped with over 20 years' experience in land use permitting and infrastructure design Latini assumed the role as Chief Engineer in 2016 overseeing the quality control and quality assurance for all of the firm's projects.Among the many recent projects that bear Latini's mark at HSH are: the design of Charlesview at Brighton Mills; Weymouth Landing streetscape improvements in Braintree and Weymouth; and Meriel Marina Bay, a 350-unit residential project in Quincy.Latini holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.He is a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) Massachusetts;the Urban Land Institute; the American Society of Civil Engineers; the Boston Society of Civil Engineers; and is a Trustee of the Quincy Historical Society."Easy to work with and deeply committed to our client's needs, Rick is a role model for our engineering staff and the conduit for so many successful land development projects," said Guy Busa, Principal.Since 1987, Howard Stein Hudson has developed planning and engineering solutions that have transformed the face of Boston and beyond. Our collaborative spirit and experience provide thefoundation for successful implementation of modern, cost-effective, and sustainable projects.Our expertise helps clients realize big ideas. The company is located at 11 Beacon Street, Suite 1010, Boston MA and at 114 Turnpike Road, Chelmsford MA. For more information please visit www.hshassoc.com or call 617-982-7080.