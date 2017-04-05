News By Tag
Howard Stein Hudson Announces Rick Latini, P.E. as Associate Principal
Latini joined the firm in 2009 broadening the expertise of the firm to include civil engineering for private land development projects. Equipped with over 20 years' experience in land use permitting and infrastructure design Latini assumed the role as Chief Engineer in 2016 overseeing the quality control and quality assurance for all of the firm's projects.
Among the many recent projects that bear Latini's mark at HSH are: the design of Charlesview at Brighton Mills; Weymouth Landing streetscape improvements in Braintree and Weymouth; and Meriel Marina Bay, a 350-unit residential project in Quincy.
Latini holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
He is a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) Massachusetts;
"Easy to work with and deeply committed to our client's needs, Rick is a role model for our engineering staff and the conduit for so many successful land development projects," said Guy Busa, Principal.
About Howard Stein Hudson
Since 1987, Howard Stein Hudson has developed planning and engineering solutions that have transformed the face of Boston and beyond. Our collaborative spirit and experience provide the
foundation for successful implementation of modern, cost-effective, and sustainable projects.
Our expertise helps clients realize big ideas. The company is located at 11 Beacon Street, Suite 1010, Boston MA and at 114 Turnpike Road, Chelmsford MA. For more information please visit www.hshassoc.com or call 617-982-7080.
