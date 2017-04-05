 
Industry News





Renaissance Windows & Doors Celebrates 20 Years of Success

Houston Based Renaissance Windows & Doors Celebrates 20 Years of Success in the Window & Door Replacement Industry With A New Location in Austin, Texas.
 
 
Craig & Patricia Perkins
AUSTIN, Texas - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- This year marks a very special milestone for the Renaissance Windows & Doors family. As the company celebrates 20 Years of Success in the window & door replacement industry and having the opportunity of looking back on an incredible heritage of talent & accomplishments. Renaissance is continually investing in new generations of talented staff & continues to celebrate long term business relationships with valued suppliers & customers. Today the company is able to  deliver a vast array of products & services including residential window & door replacement, professional installation, architectural services & products for the home building industry. Renaissance has fully embraced the sectors progress with pioneering technology in energy efficiency, selecting only the very best of products to meet and in most instances even surpass the customers needs.

Renaissance is also proud to announce that the company has begun to expand & grow in new markets, the first of which being Austin, Texas. With a new showroom and office space located at 9701 Desau Rd, Suite 100, a team of highly trained and experienced professionals, and some new products to add to an already expansive repertoire, the company is ready to serve the Austin area with the same vigor that has made it a success for 20 years in the Houston market by offering the very best in residential window & door replacement as well as architectural, new construction and home building services. Find out more at www.renaissancewindowsanddoors.com
