Volunteer State Bank Of Murfreesboro Prepares For Grand Opening

Join Us April 28th @ 11 AM For Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

NEW MURFREESBORO LOCATION

-- Volunteer State Bank is ready to celebrate the opening of it's newly constructed building in Murfreesboro. It's new location offers state-of-the-art banking technology, customer friendly in banking services, beautiful architecture, and a convenient location at 2240 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.This all new design offers customers a more friendly environment. No more standing in line at a teller window, now it's a one-on-one experience with a banking professional. Now you can enjoy personal attention at a single station with your teller; cashing checks, making deposits, checking your account, applying for a loan, and completing all your banking needs.Volunteer State bank is committed to a professional environment, personal service, and providing the latest advantages in banking technology. When you visit their new location ask about "Free Kasasa Checking" and Mobile banking that is now available by downloading the Volunteer State Bank app on your computer or smart phone.Plans are underway at their new Murfreesboro location for a fantastic Grand opening event on April 28th from 11am to 5pm. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, food, refreshments, a treasure chest of prizes for children, a balloon artist for the kids, drawings, and more! Everyone is invited to join in on the festivities!Volunteer State Bank is no stranger to the Murfreesboro market. Their wholly owned subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Company, has been in Murfreesboro since 1986. Guaranty Trust is a home loan expert, a highly respected mortgage company in Rutherford County, and ranks in the TOP 100 MORTGAGE COMPANIES in AMERICA.Volunteer State Bank believes the key to building long-lasting relationships with families and businesses is investing resources into the local community. Chad Hill, relationship manager of Volunteer State Bank said, "We are excited about opening our new branch building in Murfreesboro to better serve our customers in Rutherford County and the surrounding areas. Our Murfreesboro branch Is a State-Of-The-Art flexible banking facility that was designed with our customers in mind. Our new location on Medical Center Parkway should give our customers better access, more parking, and a great banking experience."Thank you for your business,Matt RickerPresidentVolunteer State BankReal People. Real Solutions. Right Here.For more information visit:Or call:615-546-6107