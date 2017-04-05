News By Tag
Michael Taylor, Gillian Kelleher and Adrian Esparza Join the Board of Stop Foodborne Illness
"Stop Foodborne Illness changed the trajectory of my professional life," Taylor recalls. As Administrator of FSIS, he met with Nancy Donley and Mary Heersink who told him stories of their personal losses from E. Coli O157H7. The meeting was profound for Taylor because it "made food safety personal for me and provided the inspiration and energy to make things better, not only for me, but for thousands of people in government and industry who are working hard to make things better."
The deeply personal dimension of food safety also inspired Kelleher, VP of Food Safety & Quality Assurance at Wegmans Food Markets Inc., to pursue a collaborative relationship with Stop. "Stop is centered on consumers and what's best for them. It strikes me that Stop is all about meaningful change and making steady improvements that make our food supply safer for all consumers," she says, emphasizing that food safety has "never been about meeting legal requirements when it comes to preparing and selling food—that's a given for us. It's about doing what's right—for our customers, our employees, and our families. Partnering with Stop helps us put a big exclamation point on this."
Although those working in the food industry are responsible for ensuring food safely moves from farm to grocery store to table, "food safety is everyone's business," Kelleher says, quoting her CEO.
Everyone has a bond with food, thereby holding all consumers accountable for eating and sharing safe food. Esparza says, "I think how we experience food needs to be protected as our nation continues to grow…with the right governance, tools, education, and transparency, foodborne illness is preventable."
Experiencing the devastating illness in a developing country inspired Esparza to use his quantitative background and love for food and restaurants to help ensure people around the world have access to safe food. "As we continue to learn more about foodborne illness and how to curb its effects," he says, "My hope is that we can provide a set of measures or protocols for people here and in developing nations in a cost-effective way so that we can improve quality of life, increase awareness, and make people safer."
Taylor reiterates Esparza's point, agreeing that much has been accomplished by the food industry but much more needs to be done to strengthen food safety culture and practices across the food system. "Stop's strong stand for more than 20 years helped trigger a shift in mindset that has been key to the elevation of both government policy and food industry practices," says Taylor.
The organization and its members are in a great position and ready to work with farmers, processors, and retailers to instill a strong culture of individual responsibility for food safety and deep institutional commitment to continuous, science-based improvement in standards and practices across the entire food system.
About Stop Foodborne Illness
Stop Foodborne Illness is a national nonprofit, public health organization dedicated to preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens by advocating for sound public policies, building public awareness and assisting those impacted by foodborne illness. For more food safety tips please visit http://www.STOPfoodborneillness.org/
For questions and personal assistance, please contact Stanley Rutledge, Community Coordinator, at srutledge@STOPfoodborneillness.org or 773-269-6555 x7.
