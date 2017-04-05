News By Tag
Credit Union Caps Long Relationship with Dolphin Debit, Moving All its ATMs to Dolphin Management
Sabine FCU has outsourced its ATM fleet to Houston-based Dolphin Debit.
Following the expiration of its last contract with another ATM provider, Orange, Texas-based Sabine FCU moved its fifth machine under Dolphin Debit's management, the latest step in a more than 10-year relationship.
The $180 million credit union, with 14,528 members, began working with Dolphin Debit in 2006, via some shared ATMs at Murphy fuel stations, where Dolphin Debit has an exclusive relationship in Texas and elsewhere. That got the relationship off to a good start, and over the years Sabine FCU kept converting ATMs to Dolphin Debit whenever it had the chance.
Sabine FCU was founded in 1948 and serves three counties in southeast Texas, with Orange County the primary source of membership.
"All our ATMs are owned and serviced by Dolphin, and we have a lot fewer headaches now," said Kenita Dougharty, President and CEO of Sabine FCU.
Dougharty said Dolphin Debit's compelling customer service was a big factor in the expanding relationship. "Dolphin knew who we were and they were courteous and quick to respond. When we called, we got action," she said.
Dougharty added, "I would definitely recommend outsourcing for credit unions in our size range, with a few branches and limited staff. In our case, we have to be able to wear many hats and multitask. Outsourcing our ATM management has freed up our staff's time to focus on member service."
"Sabine Federal Credit Union is similar to many of our credit union customers in that operational simplicity is very important to them," said Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit. "For them, maintenance and other ATM issues are distractions, when they would much rather concentrate on keeping their members happy."
About Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Access is a full-service ATM management company that owns and operates ATMs for financial institutions. Dolphin's turnkey ATM service includes deployment of new ATM equipment combined with terminal driving, ATM maintenance, armored car service, communications, monitoring and dispatch, and cash management. Dolphin Debit operates all types of equipment in various on-premises and off-premises venues. In addition, Dolphin Debit has the rights to install and operate drive-up ATMs at Walmart/Murphy USA locations in multiple states. Dolphin Debit customizes solutions to the specific needs of clients, with a flexible, cost-saving approach that enables redeployment of company assets to improve the bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.dolphindebit.com.
