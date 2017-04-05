 
United® Real Estate Recognizes 2016 Leadership Excellence Award Winner

 
 
United Real Estate | Richmond
United Real Estate | Richmond
 
DALLAS - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, announced the winner of the Leadership Excellence award for 2016. The Leadership Excellence award highlights the top franchise office that has demonstrated a commitment to implement and embrace the United system, leadership and the company's values and guiding principles to lead their agents in growing their businesses successfully. The 2016 Leadership Excellence award winner was announced at United's annual real estate convention in Austin, Texas.

This prestigious award was presented to John and Jeff Finn, owners of United Real Estate | Richmond, on March 4, 2017. When United Real Estate | Richmond joined the United Network in February of 2015, they had one agent. By the end of 2016, the office had accomplished exponential growth of their agent count and experienced sales production of over $63 million. In less than two years, John and Jeff Finn were able to grow their business to the eighth largest firm in the Central Virginia Regional MLS with 85 agents.

Upon receiving the Leadership Excellence award, John Finn said, "It is an extreme honor and quite humbling to be recognized for this award. We, at United Real Estate | Richmond, are determined to operate our office in a manner that will produce the ultimate success for our agents. My brother and I were unaware we were to be recognized by the leadership team, our colleagues and our agents. We are ecstatic to have earned this award and look forward to continuing our leadership model and helping our agents accelerate their business for years to come."

United Real Estate is an agent-centric model backed by a 100-percent commission strategy with industry-leading technology, marketing and training combined with full brokerage support. United continues to rapidly expand in both office and agent count. In the spirit and cooperation of the United model, John and Jeff Finn go above and beyond to provide their agents with the support, coaching and leadership needed to foster a growth mindset and help their agents excel in the Richmond market.

"John and Jeff Finn have always implemented the United culture with their spirit and willingness to help, both in their community by donating to Autism Speaks and by aiding their fellow United brokers and agents," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "The Leadership Excellence award is the top franchise owner award to receive as it recognizes outstanding growth, and also the individuals who most ideally represent the United culture. The passion and demeanor with which John and Jeff run their company and treat their agents is an impeccable model for our other offices to observe and follow."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Richmond at 804-359-9200 Ext 224, or visit JoinUnitedRichmond.com.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
