Getting a Personal Loan is Possible for a Person with Bad Credit

Almost everyone owns a car these days and little did they know that their cars can provide fast cash to cover some emergency expenses without losing possession of it. It means you get the money you need and you get to keep driving your car.
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Almost everyone owns a car these days and little did they know that their cars can provide fast cash to cover some emergency expenses without losing possession of it. It means you get the money you need and you get to keep driving your car.

There are a lot of excellent options with traditional banks and lenders for borrowers with perfect credit portfolios, but there are not many options for those who have bad credits. A person with a bad credit can obtain a loan and get the cash instantly with car title loans.

A car title loan is a secured loan which allow you to borrow money by placing your car against your loan.

The car title loan is considered as the best way to get instant cash. It allows you to get the money you need in much faster time than the traditional financing. With FEL Canada, you can apply for a car title loan by filling out our online application. There are requirements to qualify for a car title loan but it is mostly based on your collateral. Your vehicle must be 8 years old or newer, fully paid for or small balance owing on it, no claims against it, have a valid registration and insurance. Your loan amount is calculated based on the value of your car.

FEL Canada provides car title loans to Canadians with good and bad credits. We lend you money based on your car, not your credit and have been serving the car title loans (http://www.felcanada.com/personal-loans/car-title-loans-f...) since 2008. You can get money up to $ 25000 and transfer the money directly into your bank account.

Bad Credit? It is not a problem. You can apply for a loan online without ever having to leave the comfort of your home, from anywhere in Canada.

FEL CANADA (http://www.felcanada.com/) is a finance company based in Calgary in Alberta and has been helping Canadians to meet their financial needs since 2008. We provide personal and business secured loans, an asset-based lending company who allow you to borrow money by placing collaterals against your loan.

Need quick cash? You can definitely rely on FEL Canada!

Contact Us

Address: 3908 17 ave SE

Calgary, AB T2A 0S6

Tel: 877-410-3995

E-Mail: info@felcanada.com

Website: www.felcanada.com

