Exclusive Interview with Charles River Laboratories, Sponsors of Pharmaceutical Microbiology
SMi's Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conference will take place in San Diego.
In the lead up to the event, SMi Group caught up with sponsor of the event, Charles River Laboratories for an exclusive interview. They spoke to speaker John Dubczak the Director of Operations about the current field of pharmaceutical microbiology and the challenges within the industry.
John will be providing a presentation on day one of the conference entitled 'Gram Negative LPS Structural Alterations in Response to Environmental Stimuli'. He will touch upon: How gram negative bacteria adapt to various environmental conditions; the role that modulation of outer membrane components has on facilitating environmental adaptation as well as discuss the effect that external stimuli and structural adaptation has on the classical LPS architecture.
Interview snapshot:
"SMi: How do you see the field of pharmaceutical microbiology progressing in the next 5–10 years?
JD: With biologics and biosimilars on the rise as an area of therapy, time is of the essence when it comes to releasing product. Due to shorter expiration dates as compared to traditional to small-molecule pharmaceuticals, some biologics may already be administered by the time traditional micro methods yield results. The ability to get a biological drug to market faster without sacrificing quality is paramount to ensure maximum treatment effectiveness. Implementing rapid microbiological methods is an effective and efficient way to shorten production cycle times, reduce manufacturing costs, expedite product time to market, and allow pharmaceutical companies to respond to immediate market demands. Additionally, the consensus we have seen among compendia and regulatory bodies on the validation of rapid microbiological methods, allows for continued technological innovation. All of the innovation with rapid microbiological methods rely on instrumentation. Given the current emphasis on data integrity, microbiological technology converges with regulatory expectations. The rapid technology measures, quantifies and records this addressing the data integrity issue that are becoming more apparent. From environmental monitoring to final sterility testing, data will be calculated and stored. The means to track and trend all microbiological data will be routine within 5 years."
For the full interview, visit the download centre of the event website.
Running alongside the conference will be two pre-conference workshops held on the 7th June.
WORKSHOP A: Technologies for Monitoring Contamination Control and Case Studies on Contamination Control. Hosted by Jim Polarine Jr, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation and Andrew Bartko, Research Leader, Battelle Memorial Institute.
WORKSHOP B: Microbial Required Use for Terminal Sterilization. Hosted by Jerry Dalfors, Principal, JD Technologies
Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast is sponsored by Charles River Laboratories, Rapid Microbiosystems and Biomerieux
Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA
8 - 9 June 2017
San Diego, California, USA
