Back to Blue Fishing Charters Announce Launch of Redesigned Website
The goal of Back to Blue's redesign was not only to produce an easy-to-use, attractive initial point of contact for fisherman, but to provide a wealth of knowledge for anyone interested in learning more about fishing in Florida. Back to Blue's growing "Florida Fishing Blog" discusses, in depth, a multitude of local fishing-related topics, including Florida Fishing Seasons.
From a technical standpoint, not only is the updated Back to Blue website more visually stunning, content rich, and easier to navigate, but it is also faster and more responsive across all devices (mobile, tablet, computer) and operating systems.
The redesigned website includes:
• Fishing Expeditions
• Florida Fishing Blog
• Back to Blue Boats
• Embedded YouTube Videos
• Custom Animated Page Headers
"I am incredibly pleased with Back to Blue's redesign and all of the work that went into it," said Shane Ryan, owner of Back to Blue Charters, "With Florida's best fishing weather coming up, I hope every angler looking for their next rush will check out the new site and join us on their next adventure, whether it be nearshore, deep sea, or anything in between."
Back to Blue's Daytona Beach fishing services include (but are not limited to):
• ½ Day Cobia Fishing (24' Pathfinder)
• Full Day Redfishing in Mosquito Lagoon (18' Waterman)
• Full Day Yellowfin Tuna Trip (31' Contender)
View New Back to Blue Website: http://backtobluecharters.com/
Shane Ryan
***@backwaterflatsfishing.com
