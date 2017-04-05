News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grapevine Communications Chosen as Agency of Record for the City of North Port
Award-Winning Agency Selected from Field of Nine Regional Firms
"The City of North Port recognized our commitment to producing bold, fresh and effective solutions designed to draw attention, boost exposure and highlight the outstanding amenities found throughout North Port for both residents and guests alike," said Angela Massaro-Fain, Grapevine's Founder.
"After besting nine other companies who vied for the City's request for a vendor to provide professional marketing services, Grapevine Communications quickly sprang into action by conducting a thorough assessment of the City of North Port's economic development marketing efforts," said Ruth Buchanan, Economic Development Program Manager for the City of North Port.
The Grapevine team encompasses creative writers, designers, web developers, account executives, and public relations & social media specialists who are proven experts in their fields. The firm's expanding client list represents a wide assortment of industries and non-profit organizations, from nationally renowned medical practices, dermatologists, dentists and other healthcare providers, to senior living communities, ZIP line adventure parks, remodeling companies, insurance agencies, manufacturing facilities, and real estate sales and developers, among others.
"I feel very confident that we are in safe hands, and that Angela and her team will be instrumental in upping our game as we elevate North Port amidst the noise of competing communities. There have been a lot of successes in North Port in the past couple of years; we needed the professionals to help us share the good news," said Buchanan
About the City of North Port:
As the largest city in Sarasota County, North Port is home to a rich abundance of activities that make Florida such a desirable place for people at all stages of life. As part of the North Port-Bradenton-
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
Contact
Shelby Isaacson
Grapevine Communications
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse