Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Landline Texting Solution for Pharmacists With Free Trial
Landline texting solution can benefit pharmacists to stay in touch with the patients and doctors with this unique and flexible way of communication.
Below are the key features of the landline texting solution (http://textmymainnumber.com/
· Send a text message from the landline number
· Receive a text message to the landline number
· Send mass text messages to doctors
· Send mass text messages to patients
· Group patients' contacts based on a disease or other traits
· Group doctors' contacts based on their specialty or hospitals or other trait
· Import contacts
· Export contacts
· Send text messages to a group of patients
· Send text messages to a group of doctors
· ITR (Integrated Text Response) for frequently asked questions
· Auto reply to the text messages
· Send MMS
· Detailed reports of sent messages
· And more
This landline texting service for pharmacist will enable one or more landline numbers of the pharmacy company within 24-48 hours of the request made. Once the landline number is enabled, it is ready to send and receive text messages over it. The amazing benefits of this landline texting solution for pharmacy industry are listed below:
· It doesn't need you to get any specific landline hardware. It can be used with any landline phone.
· It doesn't require you to install any software or application. It comes with an easy to use web panel, which can be accessed from any device using a web browser.
· The landline texting solution can be used from any place, as and when required
· You can use the same number for calling and texting
· You can keep personal and professional messages separate
The Text My Main Number offers free demonstration of their product along with the free trial of an enterprise package worth 200 USD for interested pharmacist and Pharmacy Company. To know more about this solution, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
