Wichita Joins National Movement To End Prostate Cancer

Second annual zero prostate cancer run/walk returns this june

Wichita - Kansas - US

Amanda Pini

Amanda Pini

-- ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins forces with The Wichita Urology Group to host the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk this June. The goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Participants from the Wichita area will run and walk together on June 17to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 20 minutes.Wichita joins 35+ communities across the nation as part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. More than 1,320 men in Kansas will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year."Your perception of everything changes when you're diagnosed with cancer," said Daniel Runyan, a local resident and prostate cancer patient. "Treatment looks daunting at first, but having a great team around makes it much easier. I hope that telling my story can help just one man, and that the Run/Walk will help make more men aware here in Wichita."Daniel Runyan was diagnosed with Stage 1C prostate cancer last year, at 67 years old. He previously had three brothers diagnosed and treated for the disease and presented with no symptoms, which is often the case. With the assistance of the VA hospital where he was first diagnosed, Daniel did what research he could and decided to treat his disease with radiation therapy. As he finishes his first round of treatment, he credits the staff at Wichita Urology for their positive, upbeat attitude. He hopes that telling his story will make more local men aware that they need to be tested for the disease, even if they don't exhibit symptoms."The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk rallies communities and gives participants a voice in the fight to end prostate cancer," said ZERO CEO Jamie Bearse. "We're making prostate cancer a national priority. The Run/Walk series is a way to mobilize the prostate cancer community and raise funds for patient support programs to ensure that no man has to face prostate cancer alone."Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Funds raised for this year's Run/Walk event will go toward national efforts to provide research for new treatments, to enhance patient support resources, and to educate men and families about prostate cancer.The race will take place at Wichita Urology. For more information, visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/wichita.ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We're building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization, accredited by the Better Business