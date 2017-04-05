 
News By Tag
* Autism, Physical Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Southborough
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

The New England Center for Children To Host 2017 MAHPERD Adapted PE Conference

Turning Disabilities into Capabilities: Conference on May 5 to Explore Adapted Physical Education for Children with Autism
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Autism, Physical Education

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Southborough - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, will host the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (MAHPERD) Annual Adapted PE Conference on May 5, 2017. With a theme of "Turning Disabilities into Capabilities," the one-day conference will bring together physical education experts from across Massachusetts to discuss best practices in adapted physical education (APE) curriculum and techniques for children with autism spectrum and other disorders.

The keynote speaker of the 2017 Adapted PE Conference will be Ernest Fitzell Jr., Executive Director, The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts. Sessions include class observances in adapted PE, aquatics techniques, curriculum design including dance and yoga, behavior management, and collaboration.

"NECC has years of experience researching and establishing solid techniques for best practice in adaptive physical education," said Phil Leonard, NECC's Assistant Director of APE and OT. "We believe strongly in a well-rounded education for all students, including providing the best opportunities to build motor skills, improve fitness, and participate in sports and recreation using the latest in adaptive physical education. We're excited to host this year's Adapted PE Conference and share our knowledge."

NECC will present seven sessions throughout the day including observational aquatics sessions, effective teachings for students with autism spectrum disorder, and yoga for special needs populations.

The MAHPERD Annual Adapted PE Conference will be held May 5, 2017, at NECC, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, Mass. For more information and to register please visit http://www.ma-hperd.org/Adapted%20PE%20Conference.htm. Registration closes Monday, April 17th.

About MAHPERD

MAHPERD is a non-profit organization for professionals and students dedicated to physical education and professional development, research, and industry leadership. MAHPERD promotes liaisons with allied organizations and memberships in Eastern District Association (EDA) and Shape America.

About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a world leader in education, research, and technology for children with autism. For more than 40 years, our community of teachers, researchers and clinicians have been transforming lives and offering hope to children with autism and their families. NECC's award-winning services include home-based, day, and residential programs; public school partnerships and consulting; the John and Diane Kim Autism Institute; and the ACE® ABA Software System used by more than 4,620 students in 24 states and nine countries. NECC received the 2017 Award for International Dissemination of Behavior Analysis from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA). A 501c3 non-profit, The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and also operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at www.necc.org.

Media Contact
Michele Hart
(508) 481-1015 x4049
***@necc.org
End
Source:The New England Center for Children
Email:***@necc.org Email Verified
Tags:Autism, Physical Education
Industry:Education
Location:Southborough - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New England Center for Children News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share