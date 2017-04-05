News By Tag
The New England Center for Children To Host 2017 MAHPERD Adapted PE Conference
Turning Disabilities into Capabilities: Conference on May 5 to Explore Adapted Physical Education for Children with Autism
The keynote speaker of the 2017 Adapted PE Conference will be Ernest Fitzell Jr., Executive Director, The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts. Sessions include class observances in adapted PE, aquatics techniques, curriculum design including dance and yoga, behavior management, and collaboration.
"NECC has years of experience researching and establishing solid techniques for best practice in adaptive physical education," said Phil Leonard, NECC's Assistant Director of APE and OT. "We believe strongly in a well-rounded education for all students, including providing the best opportunities to build motor skills, improve fitness, and participate in sports and recreation using the latest in adaptive physical education. We're excited to host this year's Adapted PE Conference and share our knowledge."
NECC will present seven sessions throughout the day including observational aquatics sessions, effective teachings for students with autism spectrum disorder, and yoga for special needs populations.
The MAHPERD Annual Adapted PE Conference will be held May 5, 2017, at NECC, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, Mass. For more information and to register please visit http://www.ma-
About MAHPERD
MAHPERD is a non-profit organization for professionals and students dedicated to physical education and professional development, research, and industry leadership. MAHPERD promotes liaisons with allied organizations and memberships in Eastern District Association (EDA) and Shape America.
About The New England Center for Children
The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a world leader in education, research, and technology for children with autism. For more than 40 years, our community of teachers, researchers and clinicians have been transforming lives and offering hope to children with autism and their families. NECC's award-winning services include home-based, day, and residential programs; public school partnerships and consulting; the John and Diane Kim Autism Institute; and the ACE® ABA Software System used by more than 4,620 students in 24 states and nine countries. NECC received the 2017 Award for International Dissemination of Behavior Analysis from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA). A 501c3 non-profit, The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and also operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at www.necc.org.
Media Contact
Michele Hart
(508) 481-1015 x4049
***@necc.org
