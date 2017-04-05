 
Washington D.C. Small Business Expo Announces Partners

 
 
WASHINGTON - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show will host its first annual show on Wednesday, April 19th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success.  This year's partners include: American Business Television, ChinAmerica, E Nichole & Associates, French American Chamber of Commerce, GrowthFaktory, National Chamber Program, Network After Work, Office of Human Rights, U.S. Small Business Administration and World Advisory.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washington-d-c/) expects to have more than 3,000 registered attendees from across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

Washington D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washingto...) will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C - 801 Mt Vernon Place NW Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Source:The Small Business Expo
