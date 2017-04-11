International expansion expert John Galvin nominated again for Consultant of the Year

CAMDEN, England
- April 11, 2017
- PRLog
-- Galvin International, are proud to announce John Galvin has again been nominated for Consultant of the Year award for professional excellence at The Payroll Awards by the Global Payroll Association. This follows John winning the inaugural Global Consultant of the Year award at the 2016 Global Payroll Awards. John is Founder and CEO of Galvin International (http://www.galvininternational.com/)
, the international expansion specialists.
The awards ceremony will be held on the 8th June 2017 at the Westerkerk Amsterdam (http://www.westerkerk.nl/english)
; bringing professionals from all over the world to celebrate excellence in global payroll. The judge's criteria for Consultant of the Year include; client satisfaction, knowledge and experience in the international arena, knowledge of and compliance with local legislation, and a case study of services provided with resultant return on investment and/or business benefits. John Galvin said "On behalf of the Galvin International team, I am honored to be nominated again for the Consultant of the Year award. I congratulate all the other nominees for their outstanding achievements during the year. I would also like to thank all of our high-quality partners across the world; they are an essential part of our success."
Galvin International makes international expansion easy for companies in over 100 countries worldwide with one-stop commercial and compliance services. From offices in the US and UK, Galvin International provide global market entry, logistics, payroll, legal, tax, accounting and HR support services. Visit http://www.galvininternational.com
for more information.