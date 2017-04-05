News By Tag
HAGA's Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway Attracts Thousands of Entries
More and more participants are joining Home and Garden America's special giveaway for a chance to win a free survival seeds vault.
"We are simply blown away by the amount of entries we've gotten so far," a company official commented. "It seems that a lot of people really want to win our 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Vault. It's great to know that many are taking interest in our product and sending their entries for a chance to win."
The survival seeds vault giveaway is done in partnership with DIY Idea Center, a popular DIY website in charge of administering the entries and overseeing the entire contest.
"When DIYIdeaCenter contacted us to do a giveaway on their website, we agreed immediately. They have a huge following, with millions of people visiting their website every day for DIY tips and ideas. It's a great opportunity that we couldn't let slide," the official remarked.
Partnering with DIY Idea Center has proven to be a good decision for HAGA. Doing the giveaway on the DIY website has given more exposure to the non-gmo seed company and its survival seeds vault. Thanks to the contest, more people have become curious about the product and even helped increase sales.
DIY Idea Center also benefit from the partnership since HAGA actively promotes the giveaway on its various social media accounts. HAGA has its own share of followers with over 27,400 Facebook fans and 88,000 followers on Instagram (@thehappygardeninglife)
"There's only less than a week left before the contest ends, so we encourage everyone to hurry and join if you haven't done so yet. It only takes a couple of minutes to join, and you can even enter 5 times a day to further increase your chances of winning! Send your entries now and you might just be the lucky winner of our giveaway contest. Don't forget to invite your friends as well!" The HAGA official suggested.
Interested individuals can join the survival seeds vault giveaway at http://diyideacenter.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.
