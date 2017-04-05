News By Tag
Target Specialty Products Unveils New Corporate Brand Identity
Expanded Footprint and Enhanced E-Commerce Capabilities Provide Improved Customer Experience Across North America
Target Specialty Products' 2016 acquisition of Residex, the largest privately owned specialty chemical distribution business in the United States, increased the distribution company's footprint to the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast and positions the expanded company as an undeniable leader in the marketplace. The merger presented the opportunity to blend the characteristics of Residex and Target Specialty Productsrespectivelogos in order to create a unified look and feel for the newly established identity. The renovated website unites the two brands, enhances e-commerce offerings and creates national access to provide increased convenience for suppliers and consumers.
"Through this cohesive integration, Target Specialty Products has reimagined our overall brand aesthetic and online offering to provide the most modern and efficient user experience,"
The continued rollout of Target Specialty Products' rebrand will include updated building signage, uniforms, vehicles and company literature to align with the new design. For additional information on Target Specialty Products in North America, please visit www.target-specialty.com.
About Target Specialty Products:
With over 80 years of industry experience, Target Specialty Products is proud to be a leading national wholesale distributor of specialty agricultural and pest control chemicals, application equipment, products, supplies, services and education. Serving the entire United States and Canada from 41 conveniently located branch locations, they provide products, services, and equipment to the following industries, in both the private and public sector: Aquatic, Forestry and Vector Control, Golf Course and Turfgrass Maintenance, Landscape Maintenance, Nursery, Structural Pest Control, Fumigation and Vegetation Management.
