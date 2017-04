Target Specialty Products Unveils New Corporate Brand Identity

Expanded Footprint and Enhanced E-Commerce Capabilities Provide Improved Customer Experience Across North America

--(http://www.target-specialty.com/)announced today its comprehensive rebranding effort and introduces a refreshed logo and upgraded website. Redesigned with customers in mind, the revamped website will serve as a source of valuable information and education for customers of. The reimagined look reflects the integration of Residex into thebrand, further establishing its dominant position as a principal distributor of pest management and turf & ornamental (T&O) solutions and supplies across a growing network; currently 41 branch locations in the United States and Canada.2016 acquisition of Residex, the largest privately owned specialty chemical distribution business in the United States, increased the distribution company's footprint to the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast and positions the expanded company as an undeniable leader in the marketplace. The merger presented the opportunity to blend the characteristics of Residex andrespectivelogos in order to create a unified look and feel for the newly established identity. The renovated website unites the two brands, enhances e-commerce offerings and creates national access to provide increased convenience for suppliers and consumers."Through this cohesive integration,has reimagined our overall brand aesthetic and online offering to provide the most modern and efficient user experience,"said Todd Ferguson, head of"Our hope is that our upgraded online presence will deliver improved engagement, enriched content, and enhanced functionality to our audiences."The continued rollout ofrebrand will include updated building signage, uniforms, vehicles and company literature to align with the new design. For additional information onin North America, please visit www.target-specialty.com With over 80 years of industry experience,is proud to be a leading national wholesale distributor of specialty agricultural and pest control chemicals, application equipment, products, supplies, services and education. Serving the entire United States and Canada from 41 conveniently located branch locations, they provide products, services, and equipment to the following industries, in both the private and public sector: Aquatic, Forestry and Vector Control, Golf Course and Turfgrass Maintenance, Landscape Maintenance, Nursery, Structural Pest Control, Fumigation and Vegetation Management.