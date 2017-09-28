News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading Defence Exports Conference moves to Rome this September
SMi's 12th annual Defence Exports Conference will take place on the 27th - 28th September, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza St Peter's Hotel & Spa in Rome, Italy.
Featuring 27 presentations, 4 workshops, and an exclusive panel discussion, Defence Exports 2017 will provide essential briefings on best practices for complying with export controls. Bringing insights from leading international government and senior trade compliance professionals, the agenda has been curated to deliver updates on regulation controls including ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement.
In addition, this year's conference will address how critical developments of 2017 have made - and will make - a profound impact on the defence trade, including a new administration in the White House, Brexit and the growing threat of cyber intrusion.
Featured experts and speakers include:
• Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services
• Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director, National Authority - UAMA (Armament Licensing and Controls) - Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
• Dr Massimo Cipolletti, Head of Unit, Dual Use Items, Commercial Embargoes and Chemical Weapons, Directorate General for International Trade Policy,
Italian Ministry of Economic Development
• Matthew Borman, Acting Assistant Secretary of Export Administration,
US Department of Commerce
• Clair Harrison, Head of Business Awareness, Export Control Joint Unit,
UK Department for International Trade
• Brigadier General Thierry Carlier, Deputy Director, International, Strategic and Technological Affairs Directorate, French Secretariat-
Prime Minister's Services
• Stephane Chardon, Export Control Coordinator, Directorate General for Trade,
European Commission
• Holger Beutel, Director of Export Monitoring, Information Analysis, WAR Weapons Control, Verification, Outreach, German Federal Office of Economics and Export Control
• Wendy Gilmour, Director General, Trade Controls Bureau, Department of Foreign Affairs Canada
• Racheli Chen, Director of Defence Export Controls Agency (DECA), Ministry of Defence Israel
• Ambassador Philip Griffiths, Head of Secretariat, Wassenaar Arrangement
• Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, Leonardo
• Sue Tooze, Deputy Head of Export Control, Group Legal, BAE Systems
• Bryon Angvall, Director Global Trade Controls, Boeing
• Suzanne Reifman, Director, Global Trade Management, Northrop Grumman Corporation
The complete roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.defence-
Defence Exports 2017 is proudly sponsored by Hohmann Rechtsanwälte, OCR Services, Pillsbury and Sheppard Mullin.
For those interested to attend, registration is available at www.defence-
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
---ENDS---
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse