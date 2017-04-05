News By Tag
SBA and National Ombudsman to Speak at Small Business Expo Washington D.C. VIP Breakfast
Washington D.C. Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Natalie Lui Duncan, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, is the National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement Fairness (Acting) with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). She works with other Federal agencies on behalf of small businesses to resolve regulatory disputes. The Office of the National Ombudsman was established by Congress in accordance with the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act of 1996.
Julie Clowes is the Deputy District Director of SBA's Washington Metropolitan Area District Office where she oversees delivery of SBA's programs and services within the greater DC area. She was previously the chief marketing and outreach attorney with the SBA's Office of General Counsel handling issues impacting SBA's outreach efforts including external agency partnerships, technology and use of social media.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
WASHINGTON, D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C – 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00am-5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
