SBA and National Ombudsman to Speak at Small Business Expo Washington D.C. VIP Breakfast

 
 
WASHINGTON - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, April 19th, Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will be coming to the Walter E. Washington D.C. Convention Center for the first time. The VIP Breakfast will take place in Hall C from 8:00am-9:00am.  Those interested in attending should register here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2017-washington-dc-registration-26951593943?aff=PR).

Washington D.C. Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washington-d-c/) is privileged to have Natalie Lui Duncan of SBA National Ombudsman and Julie Clowes of SBA Washington Metropolitan Area District Office as a VIP speaker.

Natalie Lui Duncan, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, is the National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement Fairness (Acting) with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).  She works with other Federal agencies on behalf of small businesses to resolve regulatory disputes.  The Office of the National Ombudsman was established by Congress in accordance with the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act of 1996.

Julie Clowes is the Deputy District Director of SBA's Washington Metropolitan Area District Office where she oversees delivery of SBA's programs and services within the greater DC area. She was previously the chief marketing and outreach attorney with the SBA's Office of General Counsel handling issues impacting SBA's outreach efforts including external agency partnerships, technology and use of social media.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washingto...) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C – 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00am-5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
