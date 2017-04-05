News By Tag
* Accumen
* Lab
* Yavapai
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Accumen Forms New Lab Excellence Partnership with Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Accumen partners with Yavapai Regional Medical Center to enhance care through Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, Integrated Lab Supply Chain, and Test Menu Optimization
Beginning in 1942, YRMC has since grown into a state-of-the-
YRMC is a member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), a statewide association of organizations and leaders that are devoted to building better healthcare for patients, people and the communities of Arizona. As a member of this organization, YRMC belongs to a large community of health systems working to achieve better results for all patients and communities. By partnering with Accumen and membership in AzHHA, YRMC is able to leverage resources that drive improvement of outcomes in the laboratory and across the health system.
"Accumen is excited to form a partnership with a health system that strives to provide comprehensive, high quality healthcare. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and making a positive impact," said Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer at Accumen.
For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Integrated Lab Supply Chain or Test Menu Optimization, please visit Accumen.com.
Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com
Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse