April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Accumen Forms New Lab Excellence Partnership with Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Accumen partners with Yavapai Regional Medical Center to enhance care through Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, Integrated Lab Supply Chain, and Test Menu Optimization
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- AccumenInc. is pleased to announceits newest lab excellence strategicpartnership with Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). In the partnership, Accumen will work to create opportunities to develop world-class laboratories through implementation of aComprehensivePatientBloodManagement program (cPBM) as well as integrated lab supply chain and test menu optimization strategies.

Beginning in 1942, YRMC has since grown into a state-of-the-art healthcare system with two acute care hospitals, a network of primary and specialty care clinics, an outpatient health and wellness center, cardiac diagnostic and outpatient medical imaging centers. YRMC is the region's leading not-for-profit healthcare provider and leadership is guided by a mission, "to provide comprehensive, high-quality healthcare consistent with our communities' needs."

YRMC is a member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), a statewide association of organizations and leaders that are devoted to building better healthcare for patients, people and the communities of Arizona. As a member of this organization, YRMC belongs to a large community of health systems working to achieve better results for all patients and communities. By partnering with Accumen and membership in AzHHA, YRMC is able to leverage resources that drive improvement of outcomes in the laboratory and across the health system.

"Accumen is excited to form a partnership with a health system that strives to provide comprehensive, high quality healthcare. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and making a positive impact," said Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer at Accumen.

For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Integrated Lab Supply Chain or Test Menu Optimization, please visit Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®

Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
