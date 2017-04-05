 
Hoboken High presents Fortune by George Cameron Grant as theater fundraiser on 4/28 at 7pm

The show by award winning George Cameron Grant and featuring esteemed actress Joy Kelly is appropriate for everybody including children 8 years and older and their families.
 
 
HOBOKEN, N.J. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The drama students of Hoboken High School and their director, Danielle Miller, along with celebrated actress Joy Kelly and the Hoboken High School Chorus, present a staged reading of George Cameron Grant's empowering play "Fortune" on April 28, 2017 at 7pm at Hoboken High School, 800 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 as a fundraiser for its theater program.   The show is appropriate for everybody including children 8 years and older and their families.

George's powerful and noble work is about the most unforgettable women you have never known,  Rose Fortune, who was born a slave, and through a 90-year life span, became a symbol of truth, social equality, and human spirit.

Through the miracle of Skype, we are able to share this wonderful presentation of FORTUNE by the students of Hoboken High School with the citizens of Annapolis Royal, the town where Rose lived and worked 80 of her 90 years and the Annapolis Royal MAYOR, the Honorable William MacDonald, who will be present to host his side of the simulcast, and will be sharing with both audiences, exciting details about the latest development in the Rose Fortune mission, dedication of Rose's memorial in Garrison Cemetery, created by celebrated Canadian sculptor, Brad Hall, on Canada Day, July 1.

Inspired by the life of Rose Fortune, internationally-produced and award-winning playwright George Cameron Grant's (additional collaborations with New York composer Michael J. Shapiro; composer of Pass On the Love featured in Spike Lee's Do It A Cappella; Addy Award winner for his work on August Wilson's Fences) "Fortune" also depicts a facet of American History rarely taught – the role Black Loyalists played to win their freedom from slavery.

This staged reading will be directed by Hoboken High's acclaimed Danielle Miller.  Hoboken High, one of New Jersey's more diverse high schools, recently took home 12 medals in the NJ Thespians Festival competing against 35 other schools. The judges were particularly impressed with the honesty and truthfulness of the performances of the Hoboken students.

In "Fortune" 10-year old, courageous Rose refuses to accept failure as an option, no as an answer, or despair as a destiny.  As critic David Roberts, Theatre Reviews Limited, wrote:  "Fortune" is a powerful testament to the ability of the individual to overcome seemingly impossible odds to achieve success and to the importance of family, faith, and the amazing resilience of the human spirit to overcome.  "Fortune" is truly transformational theatre.    Real, simple, direct and powerful, it is the kind of theatre that can shift thinking, wake up consciousness, and change lives meaningfully.

Tickets are very reasonably priced and are available at hhsnj.booktix.com/dept/Theatre.  ($10 for students and seniors;  $20 general admission)

Sincerely,

Florence Pape for George Cameron Grant and "Fortune"

www.georgecamerongrant.com

For Further Information call Florence at:  201-963-0096

