News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Groupe Athena, Inc. (GATA) Posts Strong 3rd Quarter Results
Total revenues for the 9 month period this fiscal year were $43,816,222 which is well on pace to meet the previously announced 12 month guidance. Cash reserves in the form of short term investments and deposits are extremely healthy while long term debt remains virtually non-existent.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on exports to the United States and GATA is well positioned to help them get their products approved by the FDA for sales in the US. All of these exporter companies are potential clients and the Company believes it has an advantage over competitors due to the facilities based in India, and their ability to deliver quick feedback to clients that could result in expedited order generation. With recent additions to equipment, the company will continue to take on additional contracts and continue to anticipate further growth.
About Groupe Athena, Inc.
Groupe Athena, Inc. was incorporated in June 2008 and began operations on July 1 of that year. The company is a research and testing organization and helps various pharmaceutical and medical products and devices companies in India and Southeast Asia to get regulatory approvals and facilitate exports of their products to the United States. The Company accomplishes this by assisting clients from concept through development, providing consultation on regulatory requirements, filings and processes.
The company has a research and testing facility in India that employs 21 consultants and is working towards aggressively expanding its presence in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The Company's web address is www.groupeathena.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements."
http://groupeathena.com/
Contact
Prakash
877-647-6876
***@groupeathena.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse