Cross-Merchandise on Fresh Area Fixtures with New Metal Merchandisers

FFR Metal Cross Merchandiser

End

-- Cross-merchandise products on fresh-area fixtures with Metal Cross Merchandisers, new from FFR Merchandising.Metal Cross Merchandisers help boost impulse and complementary item sales by cross-merchandising product on fixtures throughout the store. Designed for placement on square-edge fixtures or flat tables, the merchandisers are ideal in fresh areas—especially produce fixtures.Available in three styles for use with peg hooks to hold merchandise, the peg hooks can be used on one or both sides and fit securely into integrated merchandiser peg holes.The durable black metal merchandisers are all adjustable height to work with multiple product sizes:· Adjustable Height style: adjusts 12" to 18" H for ideal viewing height· Adjustable Height/Angle style: angle adjusts up to 30° and height adjusts 12"-18" H for ideal view and placement, even on tilted angle surfaces· Tabletop Adjustable Heightstyle:adjusts 12" to 18" H for ideal viewing height and has a base for flat surfaces that can be secured with fasteners using four integrated mounting holesThe Adjustable Height and Adjustable Height/Angle styles feature a screw mount base that fits fixtures and bins .75" to 1.25" thick; the screw mount tightens onto fixtures for a secure fit, while the plastic coated foot protects fixture finish.In addition to the three styles for use with peg hooks, two matching styles are available: the Self Centering, which has an open-end hook for item display and is for use with double-sided merchandising strips; and the Hanger, which displays single-sided merchandising strips.Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutionsdesigned to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.For more information, or to request a free 2017catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.