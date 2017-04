Crime Fiction With Color Author Marguerite Ashton Signs With Endeavour Press

Marguerite Ashton announces the signing of book contracts with UK's independent publisher, Endeavour Press to introduce the Detective Blanchette Mystery novels.

--, which was recently published is the series prequel to her upcoming novel,, due to be released later this year with the subsequent books,andto follow.Ms. Ashton reveals that the four titles focus on family life, dealing with being a female cop of mixed race in the Midwest, while accepting the hand she's been dealt with the Blanchette's connection to the mob.Murder, Revenge, and Real Estate. It all happens in the city of Fort Atkinson.When Marguerite Ashton was in her twenties, she took up acting but realized she preferred to work behind the camera, writing crime fiction. A few years later, she married an IT Geek and settled down with her role as wife, mom, and writer. Five kids later, she founded the Crime Writer's Panel and began working with former law enforcement investigators to create; Criminal Lines Blog, an online library for crime writers who need help with their book research.She's a workaholic who hides in her writer's attic, plotting out her next book and stalking Pinterest for the next avocado recipe.A member of Sisters in Crime, Marguerite grew up in Colorado, but is now happily living in Wisconsin and playing as much golf as possible. She can be found on Twitter and Facebook.****************Marguerite Ashton is available for interviews. Please visit Ms. Ashton's website http://www.margueriteashton.net for more details!