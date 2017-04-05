 
Proforma Corporate Images Provides Scholarships for Youth Civic Leadership Experience

Local Marketing and Printing Provider Sends Children to Chamber Event
 
 
Lauren Allen and Zachary Young, scholarship recipients
Lauren Allen and Zachary Young, scholarship recipients
 
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Rob Ayers, owner of Proforma Corporate Images in Port Orange, FL and a member of the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce, has provided two scholarships to local youth looking to attend the 2017 Youth Civic Leadership Experience.

"As a small business owner in this community, I believe in the importance of giving back to the future business leaders in our area," said Ayers. "This scholarship will allow the young people I'm sponsoring, Lauren Allen and Zachary Young, of Warner Christian Academy, to interact with the business partners in our community, learning what makes our region unique while being immersed in our local government and leadership opportunities."

The 2017 Youth Civic Leadership Experience is a one week summer program designed to teach community leadership and civic engagement by immersing students in the Port Orange government and local business community. Each day will focus on different community aspects including civic leadership, government and economic development, law enforcement and public safety, environmental impact and culture and history. The event will be held June 5-9, 2017.

Ayers offers brand and graphic communications solutions to his clients through promotional products, commercial printing services, business documents, direct mail, web and eCommerce solutions. Growing up in the family printing business, Ayers has gained extensive knowledge and experience in producing high quality printed materials. He added promotional marketing to his services after joining Proforma in 2008. Ayers serves clients across a wide variety of industries and specializes in health care marketing, promotions and campaigns

For more information about Proforma Corporate Images, please visit http://corporateimages.proforma.com.

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
