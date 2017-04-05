 
News By Tag
* Single Release
* Americana
* Folk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Belfast
  Northern Ireland
  Northern Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


McPEAKE - Debut Single Release - Gypsies In The Wood

McPEAKE, a new musical force from Belfast Northern Ireland, have released their debut single 'Gypsies In The Wood'
 
 
McPEAKE
McPEAKE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Single Release
* Americana
* Folk

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Belfast - Northern Ireland - Northern Ireland

Subject:
* Features

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- McPEAKE

Debut Single – 'Gypsies In The Wood'

Out Now Digitally in All Stores

Belfast, Northern Ireland's McPEAKE have launched their debut single 'Gypsies in the Wood' from the EP of the same title, Gypsies in the Wood.

'Gypsies in the Wood' offers a novel spin on a children's tale yet packing a contemporary punch.' – John O'Regan

11 April, 2017 (Belfast, NIR)McPEAKE are a unique Irish trio that have developed a soul stirring, emotive sound that is genuine and classic yet contemporary.  A band with a rare combination of tradition and innovation laced with pop lyrics and radio friendly hooks on traditional instruments. They have brewed a unique sound of mixed ingredients from Folk, Americana, Traditional Irish and Indie, creating a rustic and spell-binding edge.  McPEAKE has built their success through rave organic word-of-mouth and good old fashioned touring of the US festival circuit in a transit van!

The four generations of the McPeake family have been whispered as 'folk-royalty.' Their beloved song "Wild Mountain Thyme" has been on the lips of music lovers across the globe. This hauntingly beautiful folk anthem has been covered by music superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Glen Frey (The Eagles), James Taylor and Bob Dylan, to name but a very few.

Francis McPeake I, penned 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Francis McPeake II influenced Van Morrison, Pete Seeger and Bob Dylan; Francis McPeake III taught John Lennon the Uilleann Pipes; and now Francis McPeake IV has formed the new band McPEAKE which figured prominently in the BBC Proms in the Park and EMMY Award-winning PBS Special "Music of Ireland."

McPEAKE are currently in the studio completing the full-length Gypsies in the Wood album to be released this summer.

Francis says, "The great heritage and tradition that I come from is something that we pay homage to.  Our music is not a departure from this tradition but, as we see it, a development."

Link To Track:  https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/gypsies-in-the-wood/id1124261527?i=1124261560

McPEAKE are:

Francis McPeake IV: Uilleann Pipes / Low Whistles

Mairead Forde: Fiddles

Paul Hughes: Vocal, Guitars

Facebook/mcpeakemusic |Twitter@McPeakeband

Web: www.mcpeakemusic.com; | YouTube: McPEAKE TV

For further information please contact:

Press:  Anne O'Boyle: oboylepress@gmail.com

Management:  Faith Quesenberry:faith@honormusicent.com

Contact
O'BoylePR
***@gmail.com
End
Source:McPEAKE
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Single Release, Americana, Folk
Industry:Music
Location:Belfast - Northern Ireland - Northern Ireland
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share