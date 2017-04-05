News By Tag
McPEAKE - Debut Single Release - Gypsies In The Wood
McPEAKE, a new musical force from Belfast Northern Ireland, have released their debut single 'Gypsies In The Wood'
Debut Single – 'Gypsies In The Wood'
Out Now Digitally in All Stores
Belfast, Northern Ireland's McPEAKE have launched their debut single 'Gypsies in the Wood' from the EP of the same title, Gypsies in the Wood.
'Gypsies in the Wood' offers a novel spin on a children's tale yet packing a contemporary punch.' – John O'Regan
11 April, 2017 (Belfast, NIR) – McPEAKE are a unique Irish trio that have developed a soul stirring, emotive sound that is genuine and classic yet contemporary. A band with a rare combination of tradition and innovation laced with pop lyrics and radio friendly hooks on traditional instruments. They have brewed a unique sound of mixed ingredients from Folk, Americana, Traditional Irish and Indie, creating a rustic and spell-binding edge. McPEAKE has built their success through rave organic word-of-mouth and good old fashioned touring of the US festival circuit in a transit van!
The four generations of the McPeake family have been whispered as 'folk-royalty.' Their beloved song "Wild Mountain Thyme" has been on the lips of music lovers across the globe. This hauntingly beautiful folk anthem has been covered by music superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Glen Frey (The Eagles), James Taylor and Bob Dylan, to name but a very few.
Francis McPeake I, penned 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Francis McPeake II influenced Van Morrison, Pete Seeger and Bob Dylan; Francis McPeake III taught John Lennon the Uilleann Pipes; and now Francis McPeake IV has formed the new band McPEAKE which figured prominently in the BBC Proms in the Park and EMMY Award-winning PBS Special "Music of Ireland."
McPEAKE are currently in the studio completing the full-length Gypsies in the Wood album to be released this summer.
Francis says, "The great heritage and tradition that I come from is something that we pay homage to. Our music is not a departure from this tradition but, as we see it, a development."
Link To Track: https://itunes.apple.com/
McPEAKE are:
Francis McPeake IV: Uilleann Pipes / Low Whistles
Mairead Forde: Fiddles
Paul Hughes: Vocal, Guitars
Facebook/mcpeakemusic |Twitter@McPeakeband
Web: www.mcpeakemusic.com; | YouTube: McPEAKE TV
