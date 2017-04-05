Humans of the Internet Age Announced with Unique and Innovative Kickstarter Campaign

 

SAN DIEGO - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Island Bar Games, LLC has launched a groundbreaking Kickstarter campaign for its imaginative upcoming title, Humans of the Internet Age.  The game will fully utilize the creative contributions of Kickstarter backers to thoroughly infuse its vast environment with original art and media that all serves a narrative purpose.  The developer seeks to collaborate with artists, internet culture aficionados, and creative people of all kinds to produce an environment that feels accurate, real, and refreshingly uninhibited.

Humans of the Internet Age is a narrative-driven puzzle game being developed in Unreal Engine 4. In the game you play as yourself, a human that is suddenly abducted and snatched away from your normal life. You find yourself in the dwelling of the Great Observer, a being that has been studying humanity since the advent of the Internet. His monument to modern man is filled with thousands of artifacts including paintings, photographs, music, interviews, books, essays, poems, and videos.

Players must solve puzzles to explore this vast museum while thwarting it's security system and the Great Observer in order to escape. What has the Observer uncovered about humanity through his vast collection of artifacts? That is exactly what you will discover along the way.

"Humans of the Internet Age is an interesting experiment that will check the pulse of the internet and translate it into a fun and undoubtedly weird explorable space," said Joe Sansone, owner of Island Bar Games. "There will be amazing and uplifting things submitted.  There will be dark, strange, and genuinely funny things submitted.  They are all valid.  That's the whole point."

The Kickstarter campaign launched today, April 11th, and will be open for 30 days.  Visit the Kickstarter project page here to learn more about the game, and collaborate with the developer to help create a distinct and special experience.

About Island Bar Games, LLC
Island Bar Games is an independent developer of PC and Console games. The company was founded in 2015 to create thoughtful, story-driven interactive experiences. For more information, visit www.islandbargames.com.

