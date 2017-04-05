Country(s)
Humans of the Internet Age Announced with Unique and Innovative Kickstarter Campaign
Island Bar Games Announces New Game Using Kickstarter to Collaboratively Recreate the Current State of People and the Internet
Humans of the Internet Age is a narrative-driven puzzle game being developed in Unreal Engine 4. In the game you play as yourself, a human that is suddenly abducted and snatched away from your normal life. You find yourself in the dwelling of the Great Observer, a being that has been studying humanity since the advent of the Internet. His monument to modern man is filled with thousands of artifacts including paintings, photographs, music, interviews, books, essays, poems, and videos.
Players must solve puzzles to explore this vast museum while thwarting it's security system and the Great Observer in order to escape. What has the Observer uncovered about humanity through his vast collection of artifacts? That is exactly what you will discover along the way.
"Humans of the Internet Age is an interesting experiment that will check the pulse of the internet and translate it into a fun and undoubtedly weird explorable space," said Joe Sansone, owner of Island Bar Games. "There will be amazing and uplifting things submitted. There will be dark, strange, and genuinely funny things submitted. They are all valid. That's the whole point."
The Kickstarter campaign launched today, April 11th, and will be open for 30 days. Visit the Kickstarter project page here to learn more about the game, and collaborate with the developer to help create a distinct and special experience.
Island Bar Games is an independent developer of PC and Console games. The company was founded in 2015 to create thoughtful, story-driven interactive experiences. For more information, visit www.islandbargames.com.
