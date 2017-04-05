News By Tag
DOCassess Launches New Branding & Website To Reflect Sales Automation Expansion
"A lot has changed since starting Office Document Consulting in 2010. We started out by making assessments easier for dealers in the managed print services space but have evolved into a one stop provider of sales automation toolsets," said Mike Lamothe, President of DOCassess. "The new website and name change reflect the expansion of our offerings and focus to help dealers grow in the new converged market reality. We are really excited about the new website and know that our customers will appreciate it's content."
The original website, www.officedocumentconsulting.com, will automatically direct partners and customers to www.docassess.com. The new website is easier to navigate, mobile friendly, and more clearly reflects the new sales automation tools and benefits. The new website also includes DOCassess new blog, "The Insider", which will focus on providing helpful original content for it's partners and customers.
About DOCassess:
DOCassess is a one stop provider for sales automation toolsets and methodologies for the office equipment and managed IT services channels. Our award winning resources include sales automation tools for assessments, asset mapping, QBRs (Quarterly Business Reviews), TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) calculator and fleet management.
For more information about DocAssess please visit www.docassess.com or email info@docassess.com. To contact us by phone, call 647-389-5048
