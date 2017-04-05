 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Jon Swift
* Sarasota Fl.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Jon Swift Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Jon Swift Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
 
 
Jon Swift
Jon Swift
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtor Jon Swift has joined the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group. He was previously with Coldwell Banker.

Swift is driven by a passion for real estate and a desire to create a rewarding experience for his clients. He brings strong analytical skills, with a background in business consulting and a bachelor of science degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"RE/MAX offers internationally known brand recognition and gives me more control to maximize the marketing efforts for my clients' listed homes," Swift said.
He and his wife, Andrea, are members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. They enjoy sailing, kayaking, fishing and traveling.

The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Swift can be reached at (941) 350-3176 or JSwiftRealtor@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Alliance Group, Jon Swift, Sarasota Fl.
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share