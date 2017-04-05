News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jon Swift Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Jon Swift Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
Swift is driven by a passion for real estate and a desire to create a rewarding experience for his clients. He brings strong analytical skills, with a background in business consulting and a bachelor of science degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"RE/MAX offers internationally known brand recognition and gives me more control to maximize the marketing efforts for my clients' listed homes," Swift said.
He and his wife, Andrea, are members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. They enjoy sailing, kayaking, fishing and traveling.
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Swift can be reached at (941) 350-3176 or JSwiftRealtor@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse