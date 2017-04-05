News By Tag
Optimist Club of Downtown Flint announce 'Officer of the Year' awardees
The awards honor deserving officers who have demonstrated exceptional bravery, achievement, and genuine commitment to their profession and the citizens they serve. Sonitrol Great Lakes has been sponsoring the event for the past nine years.
"We are excited to once again sponsor this great event, honoring our local law enforcement officers for their heroism, dedication, and outstanding service to the public," said Mike Buckel, Optimist Club past president and vice president of sales for Sonitrol Great Lakes.
The Optimist Club of Downtown Flint congratulates each of this year's honorees:
Deputy Miguel Mendez – Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Officers John Boismier Ronnie Summers, Terry Lewis, Sergeant Charlie Mitchell, Detective Mona Patterson – City of Flint Police Department, and Trooper Rashad Horton – Michigan State Police, Third District, Flint Post.
In addition, the club is honoring Sidney Shields, a second-year forensic science student at the Genesee Career Institute, as its Student of the Year.
Deputy Mendez is being recognized for his lifesaving work, reviving three opioid overdose victims with emergency Narcan medication on three separate occasions. In addition, Deputy Mendez, a former U.S. Marine, is credited for a successful face-to-face negotiation with an armed combat veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Flint police officers Boismier, Summers, Lewis, and Sgt. Mitchell are being honored for their bravery, professionalism and teamwork during a November 2016 fire at Village Shores Apartments. Officer Boismier attempted a rescue of a female resident from a second-floor balcony. During the rescue, both fell off the building, but Sgt. Mitchell and Officer Summers positioned themselves on the ground to cushion the pair's impact. Officer Lewis, with assistance of neighborhood residents, identified, located, and arrested an adult female on arson charges.
Flint Police Detective Patterson, in her role as the department's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) detective, is being recognized for her investigative work, reopening and solving past sexual assault cases. Through her work, the Genesee County Prosecutors Office filed charges against 14 previously undetected sexual assault suspects, including one serial suspect targeting children.
State Police Trooper Horton is being honored for his tactical and lifesaving skills while off-duty at the scene of an active shooting which took place a short distance from his home. He administered first aid to the seriously wounded victim, while encountering the suspected shooter, holding her at bay with his firearm until backup officers arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident. Paramedics arrived to stabilize the wounded victim.
President Eisenhower first declared National Law Day in 1958. It is meant to reflect on the role of law in the foundation of the country and recognize its importance for society.
About Sonitrol Great Lakes: As one of the nation's largest commercial security companies, Sonitrol offers integrated security solutions, featuring a unique verified audio detection technology.
