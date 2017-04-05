News By Tag
Two Innovations in Spring – DENSO launches UR20 Scanner Series
New UR20 product range with RFID technology by DENSO is now on the market.
Düsseldorf. Radio frequency identification (RFID) has long been an integral part of the logistics and the retail industries. Using RFID technology optimizes workflows, reduces costs, and saves time: where in the past items were required to be scanned individually;
Sina Haupt, Marketing Assistant of the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, is convinced of the advantages of the UR20 scanners: "Automatic payment, identification, recognition, registration, and automatic storage – all of this is made possible with our UR20 product range. This also makes them a perfect addition for the retail industry. Efficiency is very important in this branch, as a lot of tasks need to be done in the shortest possible time." The UR21 and UR22 scanners are designed to meet the needs of DENSO's customers and to satisfy those needs completely. These are modern innovations that save time, resources and reduce costs. Moreover, a lot of time can be saved when goods are delivered to and from smaller warehouses. More information regarding all DENSO products, such as handheld terminals and scanners for mobile data capture, RFID, the QR Code, and the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, is available at https://www.denso-
The UR21 scanner is ideal for use in retail and can be installed easily at the point of sale. The scanner is attached under the counter with an optional VESA standard mounting frame, as it needs very little space due to its ultra-flat design. Equipped with RFID technology, this allows the user to capture multiple RFID tags at the same time, and therefore avoids every single piece of clothing being scanned individually at the cashier's desk. The clothing articles of the customer are simply placed one on top of the other on the counter and are then scanned in a one step process by the installed UR21. As a result, this leads to enormous time savings – long queues at the point of sale are now a thing of the past. The UR21's scanning area is up to 80 centimetres. It therefore guarantees that only products in its immediate range are scanned and not the products of the next customer in the queue. In order to adapt the ultra-thin scanner to various counters individually, the reading distance can be adjusted granularly. With an additional antenna, a larger scanning area can be covered.
The second scanner of the UR20 series – the UR22 – is particularly suitable for use in storage management applications in retail environments. With a scanning distance of up to 2.6 meters, the scanner can be mounted above the door of a warehouse, thus capturing incoming and outgoing goods. Therefore, the tags no longer have to be individually identified and scanned by employees, but are directly captured by the UR22. The circular polarized antenna allows 360° scanning of RFID tags. In this case, the placement and orientation of the labels does not matter. The small scanner can be installed anywhere thanks to its compact design and its thin antenna. VESA-compliant screw holes also allow the installation in a variety of locations. As a result, the installation of the UR22 can be individually and easily adapted to local conditions. It is possible to reduce the reading range or, with an additional antenna, extend it. The specific advantages of the UR20 scanner series also helped convince the customers of the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit: "We have taken great care in the development of our new scanners in order to meet the high standards of our customers and we have already received feedback that their requirements are more than fulfilled. We are very pleased and proud of the launch," says Sina Haupt.
For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/
QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit
Immermannstr. 65 B
D-40210 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 (0)211 545547 450
Managing Director:
Takashi Hara
Marketing Assistant:
Sina Haupt
Phone +49 (0)211 545547 403
Press Contact:
PPR Hamburg
Rafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.
Sinstorfer Kirchweg 18
D-21077 Hamburg
Phone +49 (0)40 32 80 89 80
Fax +49 (0)40 65 58 43 58
Mobil: +49 (0)170 310 79 72
Contact
Marketing Assistant:
Sina Haupt
+49 (0)211 545547 403
***@denso-autoid-
