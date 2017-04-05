News By Tag
Baysource Global Hires New Business Development Director
Ms. Kennedy was formerly the Social Media Manager and Communications Coordinator for Badcock Home Furniture &more. While working for the well-known Southeastern furniture retailer, her duties ranged from management of marketing and social media to development of FTP based portals used for the forecasting and planning of inbound Asia shipments. She holds a degree in English with a focus on Creative Writing from Florida State University. She has used her extensive international travel to fuel her understanding of today's market and its operational needs. She hopes to use her experience to expand Baysource Global's footprint as an industry leader and vital partner for anyone hoping to expand their business needs via China Manufacturing.
"I am extremely excited that Kaitlin has joined our team," said David Alexander, founder. "We know she will help us extend our brand's footprint with industry leaders, business owners, and private equity firms which make up the majority of existing clientele."
With two decades of China experience in production, packaging, project management and HR Baysource becomes an invaluable resource to businesses that have identified China as a destination for cost savings as well as the world's fastest growing economy.
"Their model of complete transparency and their reputation made Baysource Global an easy decision and I am proud to be a member of the team and help our clients reach their goals," shared Ms. Kennedy. Baysource Global was founded in 2005 and has offices in Tampa and Shanghai. Baysource assists companies with long term contract manufacturing partnerships, new product development, Supply Chain improvement and optimization, as well as providing full support for brands selling into the China market.
http://www.baysourceglobal.com
