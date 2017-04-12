

Nimonik acquires EnviTool Shanghai Nimonik acquires leading China Environmental, Health and Safety Regulatory Compliance Provider, EnviTool Shanghai and extends reach to Asia to help companies meet ISO 14001, 18001, 9001 and other requirements. MONTREAL, Quebec - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Nimonik, the global Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Compliance leader in the mobile audit solutions has successfully acquired



Jonathan Brun, founder and current CEO of Nimonik, said: "Thanks to living and working in China, I recognize that local Chinese and foreign companies have growing needs for EHS and quality management solutions at their operations. China will become the world's factory and in this context, Nimonik will provide personalized guidance for companies of all sizes to ensure that these companies can comply with the relevant EHS and Quality laws and regulations in China. Envitool's years of experience in China will lay a solid foundation for the development of Nimonik's products in China' s current and ensure we remain a global leader in EHS and Quality compliance around the world."



Magnus Svernlov, co-founder and former executive chairman of Envitool, said: "Envitool has served more than 300 Chinese companies and multinational companies in China with compliance assurance system. With the integration of Nimonik's advanced network and mobile application platform, the services provided to customers will be a furhter improved. The integration of two strong companies will provide unparalleled solutions for global regulation compliance assurance system."



Envitool's current compliance assurance system, which covers more than 40,000 Chinese, provincial and local regulatory requirements, will be migrated to the Nimonik platform in the coming year.



About Envitool



Since 2010, Envitool has provided operational processes (or tools) and information databases on environmental, health and safety standards in China. The content and technology of its services cover China's national, provincial and local regulatory requirements. As an industry leader, Envitool provided a comprehensive solutions for companies operating in China, including Schneider, Bayer, ThyssenKrupp, and many others.



About Nimonik



Founded in 2008, Nimonik provides network and mobile solutions for environment, health and safety (EHS) and quality compliance with regulatory data for over 80 countries and 250 jurisdictions. Nimonik's products provide customers with software for tracking, monitoring and reporting on regulatory requirements, industry best practices, and international standards. Nimonik products have been used by L'Oréal, Glencore Mining, FedEx and many Fortune 500 companies to ensure that EHSQ standards are implemented.



加拿大魁北克省蒙特利尔市：Nimonik——全球 境、健康与安全（ EHS）法律法规合规性移动解决方案领域的领航 者，于2017年 4月17日成功收购了安纬同（Envitool）公司。安 同（ Envitool）公司是在中国环境、健康与安全（EHS 法律法规合规性分析领域的领导者，该公司 在中国经营了六年，今后，安纬同（ Envitool）公司团队及其客户将与Nimonik携手发展 Nimonik的产品数据库（NimonikApp.com）及其在 IOS和安卓移动端的同步应用业务。



Jonathan Brun是Nimonik公司的创始人和现任 CEO，他表示："得益于在中国生活和工作，我 识到中国的本土企业和外资企业在经营管理 均对EHS和质量管理的解决方案有着强烈的需 。中国将成为世界工厂，在此背景下， Nimonik公司将为不同规模的公司提供个性化的 导，以保证这些公司能高效地遵守中国相关 法律法规。安纬同（Envitool）公司在中国多年 的经营经验将为 Nimonik公司的产品在中国目前与未来市场上沿 正确的方向向前发展打下坚实基础。"



Magnus Svernlov，安纬同（Envitool）公司的创始人之一 前行政主席，也表示："安纬同（ Envitool）公司已在中国境内，为三百多家中国 业及跨国公司提供过合规保证体系的服务， 融入Nimonik公司先进的网络和移动应用平台之 后，为客户提供的服务将会更上一层楼。同时 ，两家公司的强强联手将会为全球化的法律法 规保证体系提供无以伦比的实施方案。"



安纬同（Envitool）公司目前的合规保证体系服 ，及其包涵的四万多条中国国家、省和地方 监管要求，将在未来一年移接到 Nimonik平台上。



关于安纬同（Envitool）公司



自2010年起，安韦同公司在中国提供有关环境 健康、和安全标准的操作流程（或执行工具 和信息数据库。其服务的内容和技术涵盖了 国国家级、省级和地方级的监管要求。作为 界领导者，安纬同为施耐德（Schneider）、拜 （ Bayer）、三肯（ThyssenKrupp）等多家在中国运营 公司提供了全面的解决方案。



关于Nimonik



创立于2008年， Nimonik公司为至少25个的国家、 125个地区的环境、健康和安全（EHS）和质量管 理者提供网络和移动解决方案。 Nimonik的产品为客户提供对监管要求、业界最 实践、国际标准的对接和更新，以及对法律 规的执行进行跟踪、监督和汇报的软件。Nimon ik产品已被欧莱雅（ L'Oréal）、嘉能可矿业（Glencore Mining）、联邦快递（FedEx）以及众多世界 500强企业所使用，确保EHSQ标准的贯彻实施。



Contact

Jessica Minhas

Marketing and Communications Manager

+1-888-608-7511

jminhas@nimonik.com Jessica MinhasMarketing and Communications Manager+1-888-608-7511 End -- Nimonik, the global Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Compliance leader in the mobile audit solutions has successfully acquired Envitool on April 17, 2017. Envitool is a leader in compliance management for China's Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) laws and regulations, which has been in China for six years. In the future, Envitool's team and its customers will work with Nimonik to develop Nimonik's product collection ( NimonikApp.com ) and its synchronized application business Nimonik Audit on iOS and Android.Jonathan Brun, founder and current CEO of Nimonik, said: "Thanks to living and working in China, I recognize that local Chinese and foreign companies have growing needs for EHS and quality management solutions at their operations. China will become the world's factory and in this context, Nimonik will provide personalized guidance for companies of all sizes to ensure that these companies can comply with the relevant EHS and Quality laws and regulations in China. Envitool's years of experience in China will lay a solid foundation for the development of Nimonik's products in China' s current and ensure we remain a global leader in EHS and Quality compliance around the world."Magnus Svernlov, co-founder and former executive chairman of Envitool, said: "Envitool has served more than 300 Chinese companies and multinational companies in China with compliance assurance system. With the integration of Nimonik's advanced network and mobile application platform, the services provided to customers will be a furhter improved. The integration of two strong companies will provide unparalleled solutions for global regulation compliance assurance system."Envitool's current compliance assurance system, which covers more than 40,000 Chinese, provincial and local regulatory requirements, will be migrated to the Nimonik platform in the coming year.Since 2010, Envitool has provided operational processes (or tools) and information databases on environmental, health and safety standards in China. The content and technology of its services cover China's national, provincial and local regulatory requirements. As an industry leader, Envitool provided a comprehensive solutions for companies operating in China, including Schneider, Bayer, ThyssenKrupp, and many others.Founded in 2008, Nimonik provides network and mobile solutions for environment, health and safety (EHS) and quality compliance with regulatory data for over 80 countries and 250 jurisdictions. Nimonik's products provide customers with software for tracking, monitoring and reporting on regulatory requirements, industry best practices, and international standards. Nimonik products have been used by L'Oréal, Glencore Mining, FedEx and many Fortune 500 companies to ensure that EHSQ standards are implemented.加拿大魁北克省蒙特利尔市：Nimonik——全球境、健康与安全（EHS）法律法规合规性移动解决方案领域的领航者，于2017年4月17日成功收购了安纬同（Envitool）公司。安同（Envitool）公司是在中国环境、健康与安全（EHS法律法规合规性分析领域的领导者，该公司在中国经营了六年，今后，安纬同（Envitool）公司团队及其客户将与Nimonik携手发展Nimonik的产品数据库（NimonikApp.com）及其在IOS和安卓移动端的同步应用业务。Jonathan Brun是Nimonik公司的创始人和现任CEO，他表示："得益于在中国生活和工作，我识到中国的本土企业和外资企业在经营管理均对EHS和质量管理的解决方案有着强烈的需。中国将成为世界工厂，在此背景下，Nimonik公司将为不同规模的公司提供个性化的导，以保证这些公司能高效地遵守中国相关法律法规。安纬同（Envitool）公司在中国多年的经营经验将为Nimonik公司的产品在中国目前与未来市场上沿正确的方向向前发展打下坚实基础。"Magnus Svernlov，安纬同（Envitool）公司的创始人之一前行政主席，也表示："安纬同（Envitool）公司已在中国境内，为三百多家中国业及跨国公司提供过合规保证体系的服务，融入Nimonik公司先进的网络和移动应用平台之后，为客户提供的服务将会更上一层楼。同时，两家公司的强强联手将会为全球化的法律法规保证体系提供无以伦比的实施方案。"安纬同（Envitool）公司目前的合规保证体系服，及其包涵的四万多条中国国家、省和地方监管要求，将在未来一年移接到Nimonik平台上。自2010年起，安韦同公司在中国提供有关环境健康、和安全标准的操作流程（或执行工具和信息数据库。其服务的内容和技术涵盖了国国家级、省级和地方级的监管要求。作为界领导者，安纬同为施耐德（Schneider）、拜Bayer）、三肯（ThyssenKrupp）等多家在中国运营公司提供了全面的解决方案。创立于2008年，Nimonik公司为至少25个的国家、125个地区的环境、健康和安全（EHS）和质量管理者提供网络和移动解决方案。Nimonik的产品为客户提供对监管要求、业界最实践、国际标准的对接和更新，以及对法律规的执行进行跟踪、监督和汇报的软件。Nimonik产品已被欧莱雅（L'Oréal）、嘉能可矿业（Glencore Mining）、联邦快递（FedEx）以及众多世界500强企业所使用，确保EHSQ标准的贯彻实施。 Source : Nimonik inc. Email : ***@nimonik.com Tags : 14001 , Ehs , Quality Industry : Automotive , Environment , Industrial , Legal , Software Location : Montreal - Quebec - Canada

Jing'an - Shanghai - China Subject : Mergers Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Nimonik News Nimonik acquires Conformance Check

