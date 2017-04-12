Country(s)
Nimonik acquires EnviTool Shanghai
Nimonik acquires leading China Environmental, Health and Safety Regulatory Compliance Provider, EnviTool Shanghai and extends reach to Asia to help companies meet ISO 14001, 18001, 9001 and other requirements.
MONTREAL, Quebec - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Nimonik, the global Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Compliance leader in the mobile audit solutions has successfully acquired Envitool on April 17, 2017. Envitool is a leader in compliance management for China's Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) laws and regulations, which has been in China for six years. In the future, Envitool's team and its customers will work with Nimonik to develop Nimonik's product collection (NimonikApp.com) and its synchronized application business Nimonik Audit on iOS and Android.
Jonathan Brun, founder and current CEO of Nimonik, said: "Thanks to living and working in China, I recognize that local Chinese and foreign companies have growing needs for EHS and quality management solutions at their operations. China will become the world's factory and in this context, Nimonik will provide personalized guidance for companies of all sizes to ensure that these companies can comply with the relevant EHS and Quality laws and regulations in China. Envitool's years of experience in China will lay a solid foundation for the development of Nimonik's products in China' s current and ensure we remain a global leader in EHS and Quality compliance around the world."
Magnus Svernlov, co-founder and former executive chairman of Envitool, said: "Envitool has served more than 300 Chinese companies and multinational companies in China with compliance assurance system. With the integration of Nimonik's advanced network and mobile application platform, the services provided to customers will be a furhter improved. The integration of two strong companies will provide unparalleled solutions for global regulation compliance assurance system."
Envitool's current compliance assurance system, which covers more than 40,000 Chinese, provincial and local regulatory requirements, will be migrated to the Nimonik platform in the coming year.
About Envitool
Since 2010, Envitool has provided operational processes (or tools) and information databases on environmental, health and safety standards in China. The content and technology of its services cover China's national, provincial and local regulatory requirements. As an industry leader, Envitool provided a comprehensive solutions for companies operating in China, including Schneider, Bayer, ThyssenKrupp, and many others.
About Nimonik
Founded in 2008, Nimonik provides network and mobile solutions for environment, health and safety (EHS) and quality compliance with regulatory data for over 80 countries and 250 jurisdictions. Nimonik's products provide customers with software for tracking, monitoring and reporting on regulatory requirements, industry best practices, and international standards. Nimonik products have been used by L'Oréal, Glencore Mining, FedEx and many Fortune 500 companies to ensure that EHSQ standards are implemented.
Contact
Jessica Minhas
Marketing and Communications Manager
+1-888-608-7511
jminhas@nimonik.com
