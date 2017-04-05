News By Tag
Sustainable Comfort at Nuvola by Lavazza
Climaveneta units installed at the new Lavazza Headquarters in Turin
The environmental respect is evidenced by the decision to certify the new development in accordance with LEED requirements, the most popular building certification protocol in the world. Several design choices have been taken to improve the energy performance of the new business center of about 25-30%. The most significant ones are the production of heating and cooling which exploit ground water; the choice of a primary air system based on radiant ceiling panels, the air-treatment with high efficient heat recovery system, the photovoltaic system for the production of electrical energy, and the LED lighting system capable of maximizing the natural light reducing the consumption of electricity.
The comfort inside the buildings is granted by Climaveneta high efficiency multi-purpose heat pumps. Specifically, there are 3 ERACS2-WQ 2502, 1 WW-HT 0202 and 1 MANAGER 3000 serving the new building and 3 ERACS2-WQ 1302, 1 NECS-WQ 302 and 4 WW-HT to grant perfect comfort all year round in the refurbished one, for a total of 3.000 kW heating capacity.
http://www.climaveneta.com
