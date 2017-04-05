Supreme Legislation Committee attracts distinguished national talents at Careers UAE 2017

Eight per cent growth in Emiratisation, with 72 per cent UAE national legal staff in 2016

-- UAE, April 11, 2017 - Demonstrating a significant increase in Emiratisation rate within Dubai's legislative system, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) participates in this year's Careers UAE. SLC's pioneering efforts reflected positively in an eight per cent growth in the number of UAE national employees in 2015-2016, representing more than 64 per cent of the human resources at the end of 2016 compared to 59.5 per cent in 2015.The SLC's interactive platform attracted young UAE nationals interested in building a successful career in Dubai's legislative sector, taking advantage of the productive and positive work environment that promotes innovation and creativity. The SLC encourages national talents to be part of an integrated legislative system that supports sustainable development with a view to making Dubai one of the world's most advanced cities. Careers UAE serves as a strategic gateway for the SLC to highlight innovative initiatives aimed at enabling local talents to contribute to the development of the legislative and legal system, and to focus on special training courses for them. Training courses witnessed a significant expansion of scope and increase in number, from 6 in 2015 to 13 in 2016, with a 100 per cent growth in the number of participants.H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, said: "The SLC is present at Careers UAE to attract and empower promising UAE nationals in line with its core value of promoting individuals by providing them with essential training and development as well as believing in their potential. We are committed to support Emirati legal and legislative professionals to be part of the drive to achieve progress and excellence by issuing realistic and forward-looking legislation. This is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said that our future is to be built with the hands of our young generation."Bin Meshar continued: "Since its inception, the SLC General Secretariat has actively participated in Careers UAE, and supported and encouraged UAE national fresh graduates and experienced professionals to be part of the drive aimed at archiving the progress and prosperous future of Dubai and the UAE. We are pleased to participate in this flagship event for the third subsequent year in line with the vision of our wise leadership to unify efforts to support Emiratisation, which is a top strategic priority and national responsibility, and to develop the capacities of creative individuals, being the cornerstone of the development of our country. We look forward to taking advantage of this event in attracting more national talents, especially women as part of our commitment to empowering the Emirati woman to be an active contributor and a real partner in achieving our goal of creating a distinguished legal environment guided by well-informed and forward-looking legislation, and sound and effective legal opinions."For her part, Moza Al Mansouri, Head of Human Resources Section at the SLC, said: "We are happy to see that our platform succeeded in capturing several local talents as part of the national efforts to encourage UAE citizens to fill available vacancies in various legal, legislative, and administrative areas. She added: "The SLC highly supports Emiratisation by attracting new staff who value creativity, innovation, and professionalism. This will enable us to play an active role in providing an integrated legislative system that promotes sustainable development plans. The previous edition of Careers UAE resulted in recruiting three UAE professionals. As we believe in the importance of developing the capacities of our staff, we continue to organise specialised career-oriented training courses for Emirati employees. In 2016, the courses attended by employees reached 95 per cent for both the legal and administrative sectors, and the UAE nationals represented 72 per cent of our legal human capital," concluded Al Mansouri.