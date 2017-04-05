 
Innovation Hub Inaugurated at India today's top ranking Birla Science Museum Pilani

A desert in spite of its frightening fascination, throws up incredible surprises mainly natural but sometimes human made and one such in the midst of Rajasthan Thar desert is a new generation museum with 70000 square feet of built up area.
 
 
Innovation Hub Inaugurated at India today topranking Birla Science Museum Pilani
Innovation Hub Inaugurated at India today topranking Birla Science Museum Pilani
 
PILANI, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Science Museum which is India today's first science and technology museum was the dream of doyen and Ratan of Indian industry Padma Vibhushan Shri GD Birla. Shri LN Birla his eldest son gave shape to the dream in making the institution into a most moden and educational museum of India and his son Shri SK Birla continues the tradition to ensure that the museum keeps pace with the passage of time and invests in modern technologies to make it more educative especially for the students who are the future generation of the country and world at large.  Unlike in many traditional "Do not Touch" emphasis museums, the Birla Science Museum encourages visitors to operate the exhibits.

The science and technology museum also has one of the finest art galleries with original canvasses of Daniel's Hodges and Hussain as well as paintings of Nandlal Bose, Jamini Roy, Abindranath and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. The state of the art Pilani gallery presents the 300 years evolutionary highlights of this Rajasthan village which is hometown to the Birlas. Old arms and weapons gallery is yet another jewel in the crown of Birla Science Museum.

With the aim of providing facilities to nurture new ideas and help develop inquisitive perspectives in the GenNext, a state of the art Innovation Hub was conceived at Birla Science Museum Pilani in collaboration with NCSM Kolkata and BITM Kolkata. Facilities at the hub include Resource centre, Discovery Hall, Hall of Fame, Computer Zone, Virtual Reality Zone, Sound Studio, Design Studio, 3D & Digital Art Studio, Electronics Zone, Thod Phod Jod (Break and Make Lab), Kabad se Jugad (Build from Scraps), Clay & Fiber work studio, Green Houses and Bonsai, air conditioned auditorium and an idea box.

In a colourful function on 11 Apr 2017 attended by who is who of Pilani,  the innovation hub was inaugurated in a techno savvy fashion by Chief Guest Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya Vice Chancellor BITS Pilani, Proud alumnus of BITS Pilani Mr Samarendra Kumar Director Hqs NCSM Kolkata was the Guest of Honour and the function was presided over by Maj Gen (Retd) S S Nair Director Birla Education Trust BET Pilani. The Proceedings were anchored by Sri Vikramjeet Singh Arora Curator (Exhibits & Programmes) who als proposed vote of thanks. Museum Director Dr VN Dhaulakhandi who is also a BITS Pilani alumnus welcomed the distinguished dignitaries with colorful bouquets and gave an overview of the Innovation hub.

Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya in his speech pointed out that for BITS alumni innovation is oxygen and mentioned the great achievements of Proud to be BITSian Vijay Chandru. Mr Samarendra Kumar urged the schools of Pilani to make the best use of the state of art facilities. Maj Gen SS Nair said that the Thod Phod Jod Lb section of the hub would be very popular with present generation of students. The grand lunch after inauguration also became a mini BITS Pilani alumni get together.

For more details see http://www.birlamuseum.in/

About Birla Science Museum Pilani: Today, India's first technological museum is one of the best science museums in the country. Situated in Pilani's famous educational complex, envisioned by Shri G.D. Birla, it was Shri L.N. Birla who got the idea of setting up a museum in 1954. Real Museums are where time and science is tranformed into SPACE. Materialising some very rare things of science is the biggest achievement of a musuem. The museum has 3 major sections of general interest, i.e. Art, Science and History. The galleries include Energy conversion, transportation, chemical technology, metallurgy, space, coal mine, electronics, textile, agriculture, popular science, art, old arms & weapons, Human biology, GD Birla memorial, Century's Progress, Aerodynamics, Aditya Vikram Birla memorial, etc. The latest addition is Pilani gallery and Innovation Hub. Museum Timings - Morning : 9:15 AM – 12:45 PM  (Mondays closed) Evening : 3 PM – 5:00 PM (Mondays closed).

