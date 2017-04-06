News By Tag
Magline LiftPlus Provides Material Handling Forklift Replacement
Andrea Horner, Magline's vice president of marketing stated, "LiftPlus powered product demonstrates our commitment to the lean automotive repair and tire changing shops requesting durable, ergonomic, and quality equipment to allow safe use, transport, and changing of tires."
OSHA defines category 5531 as Auto and Home Supply Stores. These stores are establishments primarily engaged in the retail sale of new automobile tires, batteries, and other automobile parts and accessories. Such establishments frequently sell a substantial amount of home appliances, radios, and television sets. Establishments dealing primarily in used parts are classified in Wholesale Trade, Industry 5015. Establishments primarily engaged in both selling and installing such automotive parts as transmissions, mufflers, brake linings, and glass are classified in Services, Industry Group 753.
According to OSHA, 56 percent of all shoulder, neck, and back injuries occur in tires shops within category 5531 and the majority of accidents occur when lifting a tire or wheel assembly. The average Workers' Compensation claim for these injuries is $11,000, and 100 days of lost work productivity. These do not include the indirect costs of filing claims and hiring replacement workers.
About Magline:
Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) is committed to creating innovative solutions that help people transport materials more safely and efficiently. For nearly seven decades, this commitment translates to creating exceptional products and service experience earning long-term customer loyalty. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System and the new LiftPlus technology, designs solutions to help companies move more product in less time, safely.
Magline understands the unique material handling requirements of product movement and remains at the forefront of designing aluminum equipment worldwide. With a strong dealer base in North America, as well as global presence, Magline offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and lean time-saving delivery solutions. Dynamic leadership ensures the Michigan-based manufacturer is consistently introducing innovative products and services, driven by customer needs and industry insights. Magline's industry knowledge and expertise has evolved into a compelling customer value proposition. Follow Magline on Twitter @MaglineInc.
