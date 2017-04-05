News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Simulation-Driven Systems Development: Challenges & Opportunities
Educational webinar will consider model-based technologies and the approaches being used today in industry.
With the rapid advances in digital technology, the complexity of products is increasing exponentially due to "mass customized" product variants with high levels of software and electronics content. Game-changing new product lifecycle management (PLM) enabling technologies, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and "design-to-purpose"
According to CIMdata's Director for Simulation-Driven Systems Development Consulting Practice & Knowledge Council, Don Tolle, "CIMdata's consulting reveals that far too many organizations are utilizing model-based approaches and simulation technologies in 'silos of automation.' With the complexity of today's cyber-physical systems and the rapid rate of change due to global digitalization there is a compelling business case for adopting a model-based systems engineering approach in order to integrate data, information, and processes across the multiple engineering, manufacturing, and operations domains that are at best loosely connected today. This webinar is geared towards providing an overview of the key business issues related to this critical topic."
This webinar will consider model-based technologies and the approaches being used today in industry, the digital thread vision, and the role of model-based governance. The people, process, and technology issues that can impact the successful adoption of model-based engineering processes across key engineering domains will also be discussed.
The webinar will be useful to engineering executives, product development planners and product line managers, MBSE/MBE team leaders and team members, team leaders and users of modeling and simulation technologies, manufacturing engineers, field service personnel, IT leadership, solution providers, and anyone wanting to learn more about the role of systems modeling and simulation in PLM and Model-Based Engineering processes.
During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse