CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Simulation-Driven Systems Development: Challenges & Opportunities

Educational webinar will consider model-based technologies and the approaches being used today in industry.
 
 
Free CIMdata webinar
Free CIMdata webinar
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Simulation-Driven Systems Development: Challenges and Opportunities." The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

With the rapid advances in digital technology, the complexity of products is increasing exponentially due to "mass customized" product variants with high levels of software and electronics content. Game-changing new product lifecycle management (PLM) enabling technologies, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and "design-to-purpose" materials, will require new approaches to product development, manufacturing, and sustainment in operations. As such, there is a need to engage and collaborate across diverse engineering and other business domains to develop better "systems-oriented" solutions and conduct a much greater amount of "virtual" experimentation to gain insights into key product benefits and performance parameters early and throughout the product lifecycle.

According to CIMdata's Director for Simulation-Driven Systems Development Consulting Practice & Knowledge Council, Don Tolle, "CIMdata's consulting reveals that far too many organizations are utilizing model-based approaches and simulation technologies in 'silos of automation.' With the complexity of today's cyber-physical systems and the rapid rate of change due to global digitalization there is a compelling business case for adopting a model-based systems engineering approach in order to integrate data, information, and processes across the multiple engineering, manufacturing, and operations domains that are at best loosely connected today. This webinar is geared towards providing an overview of the key business issues related to this critical topic."

This webinar will consider model-based technologies and the approaches being used today in industry, the digital thread vision, and the role of model-based governance. The people, process, and technology issues that can impact the successful adoption of model-based engineering processes across key engineering domains will also be discussed.

The webinar will be useful to engineering executives, product development planners and product line managers, MBSE/MBE team leaders and team members, team leaders and users of modeling and simulation technologies, manufacturing engineers, field service personnel, IT leadership, solution providers, and anyone wanting to learn more about the role of systems modeling and simulation in PLM and Model-Based Engineering processes.

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for this webinar please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/403697606605681....

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews, or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA, Tel: +1 734.668.9922. Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

