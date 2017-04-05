Pakistani Artist takes Australia by Storm

Mahmood Khan Oz Tour

-- Khan was born in a village in Pakistan but that did not stop him from pursuing his dream of a career in the recording industry. Luck came knocking when he was able to get US visa that brought him to Los Angeles where he found work as second engineer in a Black music production company. Within a few years he was writing, producing, recording and mixing with some of the biggest and most talented names and acquired wealth of inside industry knowledge in genres ranging from Funk, Hip Hop, folk, Qawali, Country, Blue grass, Gypsy and the Mariachi sounds.He got lucky again when he worked with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for his first solo album ' Only One'. The album sold 6 million units worldwide and broke his sound into World music stations across US.He then spent several years in Pakistan developing his songs and occasionally working in India which resulted in critically acclaimed album called 'Panah', recently re released by Sony music.In 2007 he enrolled at Sydney Film School for a film degree and seized the opportunity to record a Live album at the concert hall at Sydney Opera House. This recording yielded a song 'Like the river', which was released as single that went on to become a number one ARIA pop hit in October 2009. Mahmood's effort was recognized by Australian government awarding him Australian Citizenship.'It is with deep gratitude as an Australian world music artist I announce my Oz tour. I can't wait to share stories of my adventures in the music industry, how I managed to beat the odds, my life's greatest find 'Australia', spirituality and timelessness among many other things. I want to intimately connect with my newly created Australian audience to celebrate the richness, diversity and wealth of inspiration that lives on this land", Mahmood Khan said.