Brooklyn Juice Guy Walks 500 Miles After Losing 70 Pounds
Take The Challenge Help Stoop Juice Celebrate: Walk 5 Miles A Day For 100 Days
Franco opened Stoop Juice at 443 7th Avenue after his mother's battle with breast cancer and his father's struggles and eventual death after losing his fight with prostate cancer. These events prompted Mr. Franco to become conscious of his lifestyle and make changes in his exercise and eating habits. "Leading a healthy life style is ongoing work that I view as endless opportunities to continually improve my physical and mental health" proclaimed Jose. Mr Franco added, "Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I chose to be proactive. Once I initially returned to my ideal weight, I uploaded a video of myself at my desired weight on youtube which I've watched 100's of times. The video has helped me keep the weight off for 6 years. I also wrote an article titled Self-Motivated to help me stay on course". Stoop Juice's website blog and Instagram posts are loaded with ton of free healthy lifestyle information for all to read.
