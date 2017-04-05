Brooklyn Juice Guy Walks 500 Miles After Losing 70 Pounds

Take The Challenge Help Stoop Juice Celebrate: Walk 5 Miles A Day For 100 Days

-- Stoop Juice, the Park Slope Brooklyn NY organic juice bar has been open for business since 2012. Owner Jose Franco is celebrating it's 5th anniversary with a 500 mile walk of Brooklyn. A big reason for the walk is Jose's amazing story. He lost 70 pounds in 120 days back in 2011 by juice cleaning, changing his diet and going for two 1 hour walks daily. Stoop Juice invites you to take the (hastag)Brooklynwalks500miles challenge and to post your pictures while walking on Instagram. The challenge is to walk 5 miles daily for 100 consecutive days.Franco opened Stoop Juice at 443 7th Avenue after his mother's battle with breast cancer and his father's struggles and eventual death after losing his fight with prostate cancer. These events prompted Mr. Franco to become conscious of his lifestyle and make changes in his exercise and eating habits. "Leading a healthy life style is ongoing work that I view as endless opportunities to continually improve my physical and mental health" proclaimed Jose. Mr Franco added, "Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I chose to be proactive. Once I initially returned to my ideal weight, I uploaded a video of myself at my desired weight on youtube which I've watched 100's of times. The video has helped me keep the weight off for 6 years. I also wrote an article titled Self-Motivated to help me stay on course". Stoop Juice's website blog and Instagram posts are loaded with ton of free healthy lifestyle information for all to read.#brooklynwalks500miles@stoopjuicecom