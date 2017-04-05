Tega Offers The Most Advanced Mining Screening Solutions With Its Exclusive SLD Program

Tega Industries Limited uses its unique SLD program to offer the best mining screening solutions that has over 500 screen applications in different sectors and also provides services like installation supervision and wear measurement.

-- The mining industry has come a long way, from employing hand-operated manual equipment to fully automated systems for mineral beneficiation and mining. To keep in pace with the changing trends of this vast industry, Tega Industries uses cutting-edge technology to offer various mining solutions at the best prices. On its unique products is the Mining Screening Solutions designed for optimal screening process.To its credit, Tega has more than 600 screen applications in mining, steel plants, mineral processing, aggregate industries and cement plants. One of the prominent producers of mining screens Tega intends to deliver highly efficient and anti- wear screen decks that increase screening efficiency and reduce down-time and cost of material handling. Tega employs its advanced SLD program to define the objectives for designing mining screening solutions which are increased screening efficiency and throughput, increased life of the decks and reduced down-time of the screen machine with maximum availability for production. Tega's SLD Program is also implemented for other various applications.The Head of the Product Development Team at Tega Industries expressed, 'We provide the best engineering solutions through our proprietary simulation packages that we exclusively use for Tega Screen Deck Designs.' Experts at Tega make use of software like SIMEFF (used to calculate the screening efficiency) and SIMLIFE (used to predict the expected life of the screen decks) and also employ 3D modeling to model each component at the pre-manufacturing stage to make sure the Tega Screen Decks fit perfectly.As a part of its services, Tega Industries provides its customers with General Arrangement drawings for the Screen Media, on request. Supervision of installation of screen media and modifications of bucker up frame are also a part of their value added service. Another valuable service by Tega is Wear measurements, which are a source of invaluable information as they help in estimation of spares and assists customers in planning their inventories.Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. It has achieved noteworthy achievements in the design and manufacture of consumables for the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry.For more information, visitContact Information:147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053+91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515