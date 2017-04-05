 
Lost Games Release New Mobile Game, Broadside

Mobile game studio release new, arcade-style, space-shooter game, Broadside
 
 
CARDIFF, Wales - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lost Games, the independent game development studio, announce the release of Broadside, an intergalactic, faction-based space-shooter game. In this space adventure, players will take part in spatial warfare between three warring factions. They will engage in frantic skirmishes, whilst upgrading their vessel and competing for high scores.

Peter Morrish, project manager for Broadside, said "Broadside will feature a twist on the classic arcade space shooter game. Players will be given the choice to choose between three unique factions, each with both ship and weapon upgrades".

"It will feature three playable factions, upgradable weapons and a vast map to explore and scavenge. Also, the full game experience does not require any in-app purchases" said Morrish.

In Broadside, the player is able to take control of a variety of different spaceships as they suit up and participate in an intergalactic conflict between three warring factions.

Broadside hosts beautiful 2D graphics, easy to pick up and play controls, and a local high score leader board. Ultimately, players must defeat enemy ships, upgrade their weapons and work with their ally faction in order to survive.

For more information, please visit: http://www.lostgamescardiff.co.uk/broadside-1

About Lost Games
Lost Games is an independent game development studio based in Cardiff, United Kingdom. They specialise in crafting amazing games for mobile devices. The studio was established in 2013 at University by fellow students and consists of four core members: Nilesh, managing director; Peter, project manager and designer; Ross, lead artist and designer; and Dave, lead programmer.

The team were able to secure investment from Studio Nesh and have subsequently gone on to achieve their dream of making games. Lost Games' philosophy is to provide gamers with great-looking, interesting and, most importantly, fun mobile gaming experiences.

Lost Games debut title was Hold the Line, a real-time lane-based strategy game, which was released in 2016. They have been working on their brand new title, Broadside, and pursuing exciting, new projects since then.
Website: http://www.lostgamescardiff.co.uk

Peter Morrish
Project Manager
***@gmail.com
