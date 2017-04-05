 
Industry News





Packingsupply launches Air Cushion System

Air cushion system is now available online at cost effective rates and variable size. Protect your valuables today.
 
 
VADODARA, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Packingsupply introduces Air Cushion System

As a leader in packaging, our range of packaging systems has been designed to ensure high levels of product protection through its transit and storage life cycle. It is designed to operate specifically with biodegradable and recycled films. Air pillows provide a dependable cushioning material for light to medium weight products. The lightweight feature of the air pillows lessens shipping costs and because the air cushions are formed on demand thus require negligible storage space. Our void fill machines are contrived to work for extended periods of time at high speeds and are amongst the most consistent in the industry. Air cushion packaging systems empower us to offer you a tailor-made solution to improve your packaging process. With the market, leading performance and a clear environmental benefit, we are helping companies to meet their packaging waste targets and reduce plastic pollution.

Air cushion packaging system is designed to operate specifically with biodegradable and recycled films. The Bio biodegradable cushions can be reused, recycled in the appropriate waste stream, or recycled through composting. Recycled film uses post consumer waste plastic to minimal the amount of unsustainable virgin plastic being used and going to landfill.

With market leading performance and a clear environmental benefit, we are helping companies to meet their packaging waste targets and reduce plastic pollution.

Whether your application is impact protection, void fill, wrapping or surface protection or you are looking for a more flexible alternative to small bubble film, we will have a suitable film configuration for you.

Whether you are a large or small user, you are equally important to us. We have a range of delivery options available to make sure you are getting the product you want in the most cost effective manner for you.

Advantages

Reliable : - Excellent film quality from the company's own production facilities.

Economical : - Reduced raw materials due to mufti-layered co-extrusion. Low Maintenance.
Durable : - Outstanding mechanical features. Air & temperature Controlled
Environmental : - Films can be recycled.
Saves Space : - On-demand system for minimal storage.
Integrates : - User-friendly and compact device. Weight less than 2.5 kg, and fits in 2 ft x 2 ft space.
Increase Branding : - Logo print available on film, build up your own logo.

Now protect, secure and enjoy safe delivery of your valuables using the protective shield – air cushion pillows, available online at cost effective rates. Visit https://www.packingsupply.in/air-cushion-filling-machine/

About Packingsupply.in:

Packingsupply.in is a new initiative by market experts Dynaflex that has three-decade-old experience in printing and packaging. It is a one-stop online destination for all your packaging material helping to buy high-quality packaging material at the ease of fingertips, shipped straight to homes. The best part about the website is that one can buy in bulk with rate per pack feature and get order delivered at the address of choice in minimum 3 working days.
