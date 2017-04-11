Now Pay at Doorstep for your Railway Ticket booked on IRCTC

End

-- Now Pay at Doorstep for your Railway Ticket booked on IRCTCIRCTC is now providing Pay on Delivery services for railway tickets booked online. The service has been started on IRCTC's website beginning 8th April'17. The COD service is started in collaboration with Anduril Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as seen in the IRCTC's portal. Anduril Technologies has been authorized COD service provider for railway tickets since last two years through their platform BookMyTrain.com.As per experts, this move can significantly increase the online booking of railway tickets through IRCTC. Currently 45%-50% of railway tickets are booked offline through physical counters or agents. This rise in online share can also increase penetration of digital payments as customers will be having multiple payment option at their doorstep in near future.Pay-on-Delivery option would help end user by making their checkouts faster and remove the hessle of entering account information for online ticket booking. Additionally this payment option would help people with poor net connectivity to complete online ticket booking.