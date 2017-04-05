 
Shamsher Khan – A Prominent Blogger Launched Wordpress Book for Beginners

 
 
SOUTH DELHI, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In the heart of Delhi, digital marketing Trainer, consultant and strategist, Shamsher Khan, is drawn into harrowing one of the most enduring online guide, a new series of word press guide step by step to use and install on your domain to start an online business or blog.

Book is currently available for kindle and soon it will be available in print version summary, preview, images and details of the book can be found online Amazon

·         Launched Date: 12 January 2017

·         Page Length: 70 pages

·         Language: English

·         ASIN: B01N10UV8O

Book is launched with title "The Ultimate Picture book guide to creating a WordPress Website", the book is inspired by the fact that installing wordpress can be a bit difficult for the first time so to avoid the tricky part and to make it easy for the beginners out there one can refer to this detailed online guide.

"Learning wordpress is necessary to start freelancing career, blogging or your online business." – shamsher khan

As discussed he said that in my five years of experience in this internet marketing & blogging field, "I believe that our audiences face this sea of information, what they are looking for isn't enough. Instead they are looking for trusted and knowledgeable information that can navigate them through the stormy mess." Proclaimed Mr. Khan. This online guide is for all word press beginners to implement the effective and helpful techniques early, to see results faster in this 70 page book everything you need to know about installing and using wordpress to create a website or blog is mentioned clearly.

This Wordpress Guide includes:

·        How to Book a Domain Name

·        How to Book Web Hosting

·        How to install wordpress on your server manually as well as automatically in 1 click.

·        WordPress Learning Resources

Mr. Shamsher khan is available for new media interviews and can be reached used the information below. Journalist who wish to receive a copy of the book for review or might wish to schedule an interview can email at: contact@shamsherkhan.com He is also available on phone: +91-8447183364
the full word press guide is available online at amazon.com.

