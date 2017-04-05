News By Tag
Permanent Pothole Repair now available in British Columbia
Following recent product trials of Permanent Pothole Repair in British Columbia, Instarmac Group plc are delighted to announce that their world renowned pothole repair is now readily available throughout BC.
Instarmac Permanent Pothole Repair is a first time permanent repair which has been continuously developed over the past 40 years and used all around the world with excellent results. It is being used on a daily basis in all climates, from the snow bound island of Hokkaido in Japan, to the tropical monsoon hit roads of Malaysia, in the freezing cold Scandinavian winters, the heat of the Namibian desert and the temperate climates of Europe.
There are many cold lay asphalt repair products available, but Instarmac backs up its technical claims! Strength is gained by compaction, becoming stronger the more traffic travels over it, making it the ideal product for repairs to highways and other highly trafficked roads.
Applied in 3 easy steps – clean, pour, compact – Instarmac Permanent Pothole Repair can be applied in all weathers including hot, wet and cold. What's more, potholes repaired with Instarmac Permanent Pothole Repair can be trafficked instantly making it ideal for environments where delays and disruption to traffic are not an option!
This innovative material conforms to rigorous European Testing, has been independently tested by the British Board of Agrément and is proven to be a quality, flexible and durable solution for first time, permanent pothole repairs.
Instarmac Group plc were delighted with the positive feedback they received on the performance of Permanent Pothole Repair and following these successful demonstrations an order has been placed for Vancouver. In order to fulfil this, a container of Permanent Pothole Repair has been sent to British Columbia and will be readily available to purchase.
For more information about Permanent Pothole Repair please contact our International Sales Team on +44 (0) 1827 871871 or email international@
