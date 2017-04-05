 
Drive Without Limits with Our Hottest Range Rover and BMW Deals This Season

 
 
Range Rover Dubai
Range Rover Dubai
 
Listed Under

AL QUOZ, UAE - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- No matter how long or short, summer road trips in the UAE are best enjoyed inside a luxury car. In its ongoing mission to create dream-come-true moments for people who want to own the car of their dreams without spending a fortune, The Elite Cars is offering the best deals this season across its Range Rover and BMW vehicles.

This popular car dealer in Dubai offers select BMW 7 Series models with monthly payments starting from just AED 2,500; 2015, 2016 and 2017 Range Rover Evoque with monthly payments starting from just AED 2,800; as well as 2016 Range Rover HSE starting from AED 300,000.

BMW 7 Series boasts a number of pioneering innovations such as BMW Laserlight, BMW Gesture Control and Remote Control Parking. It also features BMW Touch Command, which is designed to conveniently control a number of vehicle functions for comfort and entertainment.

Those who want to own the Evoque will surely indulge in the InControl® Touch Pro, which is designed to advance connectivity and entertainment to the next level. This system makes life easier as finding a parking space, streaming music and even tracking a stolen vehicle is made simpler.

Meanwhile, those who choose the HSE will take pleasure in its powerful off-road capability, signature British carmaking craftsmanship, luxurious interiors, and ultra-modern technologies.

Available in both new and pre-owned, these cars on offer are guaranteed to have the best quality to provide customers with the most satisfying drive ever. Taking pride in its good relationship with banks, the new and used land Rover and BMW Dubai dealership offers flexible finance options. Hence, customers will be able to pay their purchase conveniently without stress. Moreover, The Elite Cars is dedicated to ensuring long-term satisfaction to their customers through a reliable aftercare service.

With the outstanding services and competitively priced products offered by the dealership, it has become one of the leading choices for both locals and expatriates in the UAE.  Thus, people who are currently in search of Range Rover in Dubai, pre-owned cars in Dubai or exotic cars in Dubai should take advantage of its promotion while stocks last.

###

The Elite Cars http://theelitecars.com/ is one of the most trusted new and pre-owned luxury car dealerships based in Al Quoz. Take advantage of its hottest deals today by calling 04 321 2290 or 800-ELITECARS (354832277)!

