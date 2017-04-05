 
News By Tag
* Reliance Group
* Reliance Infastucture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Reliance Aerostructure, Dassault Aviation JV Gets Approval from CCI

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Reliance Group
* Reliance Infastucture

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani headed Reliance Infrastructure has formed a joint venture with France's Dassault Aviation post approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This update was given to the BSE by Reliance Infra- promoted as Reliance Aerostructure Ltd.

The newly formed entity has been titled as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd., in which Reliance Aerostructure will hold 51% of shareholding and Dassault will enjoy 49% of the total share.

Over last 6 decades, Rafale and Falcon-maker has delivered over 8000 military aircrafts and civil aircrafts to over 90 countries, and are well-equipped to extend recognized know-how and experience in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft. On the other hand, Reliance Infra has been one of the leading companies in its vertical, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in top growing sectors such as Power, Roads, and Metro Rail in the infrastructure space and defence.

To execute the largest defence offset contract (valued up to Rs. 30,000 crore), Reliance Group had entered into a strategic partnership with Dassault Aviation of France (Rafale) in October 2016. This step was subsequent to the time when Dassault Aviation agreed to supply 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore with 50% offset clause, under a contract with the Government of India.

Execution of the offset clause is expected to bring in the largest FDI in Indian defence sector till date. In fact it is said to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire defence sector in India in last 10 years, Reliance Infra said in a statement.

Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/9lEsezwyW8c6QF4Mg5RFsK/...
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share