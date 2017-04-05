News By Tag
Reliance Aerostructure, Dassault Aviation JV Gets Approval from CCI
The newly formed entity has been titled as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd., in which Reliance Aerostructure will hold 51% of shareholding and Dassault will enjoy 49% of the total share.
Over last 6 decades, Rafale and Falcon-maker has delivered over 8000 military aircrafts and civil aircrafts to over 90 countries, and are well-equipped to extend recognized know-how and experience in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft. On the other hand, Reliance Infra has been one of the leading companies in its vertical, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in top growing sectors such as Power, Roads, and Metro Rail in the infrastructure space and defence.
To execute the largest defence offset contract (valued up to Rs. 30,000 crore), Reliance Group had entered into a strategic partnership with Dassault Aviation of France (Rafale) in October 2016. This step was subsequent to the time when Dassault Aviation agreed to supply 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore with 50% offset clause, under a contract with the Government of India.
Execution of the offset clause is expected to bring in the largest FDI in Indian defence sector till date. In fact it is said to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire defence sector in India in last 10 years, Reliance Infra said in a statement.
