Virtualaze sign first EMEA Distributor as channel expansion begins!
Virtualaze, the leader in Server Application Virtualization, today announced that it has signed its first EMEA distribution partner dojop Technology Turkey as part of its EMEA distribution network program.
The Turkish market will now be covered by Dojop who have a strong position and an understanding that is second to none within the Thin Client market. Dojop will have the objective of growing Virtualaze's reach into the 'Thin-Client & Application Virtualization network and will continue to recruit and enable channel partners for both the VirtualazeStandard and Professional SaaS business model, as well as extending the collaboration with its Thin Client partners. With a network of more than 2000 resellers, Dojop has already had remarkable results growing its business and reputation in Turkey with the delivery of superior services and products to their customers.
"With a roster of high profile customer wins in both the Thin Client space, our business in Turkey could not be in safer hands. Dojop are the first of many EMEA distributors as we demonstrate our strong commitment to expanding our channel network both regionally and globally, working with existing and new partners to cater to the needs of this growing market." said Klaus Maier, CEO at Virtualaze.
About Virtualaze
Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software develop-ment company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilizing Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.
To learn more, visit http://www.virtualaze.com.
About Dojop Technology
Dojop Technology brings new alternates for the PC sector with software and thin client solutions in Turkey.Dojop gives service to his customers with "The end of the new computer investment!" slogan since 1994.
To learn more, visit http://www.dojop.com
Media Contact
Charly Myer
+902124653233
***@virtualaze.com
Apr 11, 2017